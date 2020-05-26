Naperville

‘White Pride,’ Gang Symbols Spray Painted at Naperville Park: Police

Police are investigating after someone sprayed racist and gang-related graffiti at a park over Memorial Day weekend in west suburban Naperville.

“White Pride,” gang symbols and other phrases were spray painted between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday at Cantore Park, 2507 Warm Springs Ln., according to Naperville police and Crime Stoppers.

The messages were found on a partition dividing the park from Welch Elementary School and on supply boxes for the baseball field, authorities said.

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 630-420-6006.

