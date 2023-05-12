White Castle to Give Out Free Burgers on National Slider Day – But You Need to Do One Thing to Get the Deal

If you've been wanting a cheeseburger lately, you're in luck.
White Castle is giving away free Cheese Sliders on Monday, which is National Slider Day, a holiday the fast food chain created in 2015 to celebrate its signature item.
There is one caveat, however.
While a purchase isn't required to get the deal, you will need to show a digital coupon, which can be found on White Castle's website. Called the "most influential burger of all time" by Time Magazine, the original slider is a 100% beef patty steam grilled on a bed of onions. Sliders are available at White Castle's more than 300 locations in 13 states, as well as in the freezer aisle at grocery stores nationwide.
