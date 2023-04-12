Which Walmart Stores Are Closing in Illinois? Here's a Full List

Walmart had already announced the closures of multiple Chicago-area stores before it announced plans to shutter four more on Tuesday.

The latest announcement means at least seven Chicago-area stores will have closed in Illinois this year alone.

The company said earlier this year that the earlier closures were due to stores not meeting "financial expectations."

A similar reason was given for the most recent announcement.

"The simplest explanation is that collectively our Chicago stores have not been profitable since we opened the first one nearly 17 years ago," the company said in a statement, adding that the stores lose "tens of millions of dollars a year."

Walmart goes on to say that despite "different strategies to improve the business performance" of the Chicago locations, the efforts have not "materially improved the fundamental business challenges" the stores face.

So which locations have closed or are closing?

Here's a full list:

Closed

6840 N. McCormick Blvd., Lincolnwood.

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

17550 S. Halsted St., Homewood

Closing Soon

The following locations will close by April 16:

#5781 Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center, and the Walmart Academy, 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

#3166 Kenwood Neighborhood Market, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

#5645 Lakeview Neighborhood Market, 2844 N. Broadway St.

#5646 Little Village Neighborhood Market, 2551 W. Cermak Rd.

Pharmacies at the above locations will remain open to serve patients for up to 30 days, Walmart says. Employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Walmart or Sam's Club locations, the company adds.

The closures leave four Chicago stores remaining: Auburn Gresham Neighborhood Market at 7535 S. Ashland Ave., Hermosa Neighborhood Market at 4650 W. North Ave., Walmart Supercenter in Pullman at 10900 S. Doty Ave., and the Belmont Gardens Neighborhood Market at 2844 N. Broadway St.

"The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community," Walmart's announcement read.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the announcement, saying in an emailed statement she is "incredibly disappointed" that the company will be closing locations on the South and West sides of the city.

"Unceremoniously abandoning these neighborhoods will create barriers to basic needs for thousands of residents," the statement read. "While near-term arrangements will be made for workers, I fear that many will find that their long-term opportunities have been significantly diminished."