The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is coming back to the Windy City this summer.

The race itself will take place July 5 and 6, and the city will see traffic pattern effects leading up to the event.

Here's a rundown of streets that will be closed, according to the City of Chicago.

Pre-race activity in Grant Park

June 19: Full closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. “No Parking” restrictions will be put in place along southbound and northbound Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive

June 20: Curb lane closure on northbound and southbound Columbus drive between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive.

June 23: Full closure on Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive, westbound between Congress Plaza Drive and Michigan Avenue will remain open and eastbound will be closed.

June 23: Temporary closure of northbound Michigan Avenue between Congress Plaza Drive and Jackson Drive until 6 a.m. June 24

June 25: Temporary closure of northbound Columbus Drive between Balbo Drive and Jackson Drive until 5 a.m. June 26

Pre-race weekend street closures

June 26 (10 p.m.): Closure of Jackson Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive

June 27 (12:01 a.m.): Closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue

June 28 (10 p.m.): Closure of Congress Plaza Drive

June 30 (12:01 a.m.): Closure of Columbus Drive from Jackson Drive to Roosevelt Road

July 2 (10 p.m.): Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Road, from Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

July 3 (12:01 a.m.): Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road

July 3 (10 p.m.): Closure of northbound and southbound Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive and northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road

Race weekend street closures: July 5 and 6

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge Drive to Randolph Street

Northbound Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street

Southbound Michigan Avenue from south of Monroe Street to 8 th Street

Street Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street

Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Congress Plaza Drive from Harrison Street to Van Buren Street

Northbound Indiana Avenue from Roosevelt Road to 13th Street

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Drive

Garvey Court: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Drive

For more information, including possible alternative routes, see the City of Chicago website.