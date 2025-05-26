Chicago's iconic half marathon, the Bank of America 13.1, is approaching fast.

With the race kicking off in one week, street closures are expected across the Chicago area in anticipation for the big day.

Here's a full list of the anticipated closures, according to the Bank of America 13.1 website.

May 28 (6 a.m.) to June 2 (5 p.m.)

Music Court Circle: Hamlin Boulevard to Woodward Drive

Woodward Drive: Madison Street to Jackson Boulevard

May 31 (6 a.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)

Madison Street: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Jackson Boulevard: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

May 31 (7 p.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)

McCrea Drive: Schraeder Drive to end

June 1: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Madison Street: Central Park Avenue to St. Louis Avenue

Central Park Avenue: Washington Boulevard to 5th Avenue

June 1: 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Independence Boulevard: Jackson Boulevard to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard: Independence Boulevard to Sacramento Drive

Sacramento Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Roosevelt Road (within Douglass Park)

Ogden Avenue: Sacramento Boulevard to California Avenue (North service road only)

Farrar Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Sacramento Drive (within Douglass Park)

June 1: 6 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Central Park Avenue: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard

Conservatory Drive: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard: Franklin Boulevard to Augusta Boulevard

Humboldt Drive: Augusta Boulevard to North Avenue

June 1: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Congress Parkway

Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Maypole Avenue

Schraeder Drive: Hamlin Boulevard to Washington Boulevard (within Garfield Park)

Washington Boulevard: Schraeder Drive to Hamlin Boulevard

Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Drive

For more information on street closures, visit the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 site.

More about the race can be found here.