Chicago's iconic half marathon, the Bank of America 13.1, is approaching fast.
With the race kicking off in one week, street closures are expected across the Chicago area in anticipation for the big day.
Here's a full list of the anticipated closures, according to the Bank of America 13.1 website.
May 28 (6 a.m.) to June 2 (5 p.m.)
- Music Court Circle: Hamlin Boulevard to Woodward Drive
- Woodward Drive: Madison Street to Jackson Boulevard
May 31 (6 a.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)
- Madison Street: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue
- Jackson Boulevard: Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue
May 31 (7 p.m.) to June 1 (5 p.m.)
- McCrea Drive: Schraeder Drive to end
June 1: 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Madison Street: Central Park Avenue to St. Louis Avenue
- Central Park Avenue: Washington Boulevard to 5th Avenue
June 1: 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Independence Boulevard: Jackson Boulevard to Douglas Boulevard
- Douglas Boulevard: Independence Boulevard to Sacramento Drive
- Sacramento Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Roosevelt Road (within Douglass Park)
- Ogden Avenue: Sacramento Boulevard to California Avenue (North service road only)
- Farrar Drive: Ogden Boulevard to Sacramento Drive (within Douglass Park)
June 1: 6 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- Central Park Avenue: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard
- Conservatory Drive: Lake Street to Franklin Boulevard
- Franklin Boulevard: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Boulevard
- Sacramento Boulevard: Franklin Boulevard to Augusta Boulevard
- Humboldt Drive: Augusta Boulevard to North Avenue
June 1: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Congress Parkway
- Hamlin Boulevard: Madison Street to Maypole Avenue
- Schraeder Drive: Hamlin Boulevard to Washington Boulevard (within Garfield Park)
- Washington Boulevard: Schraeder Drive to Hamlin Boulevard
- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Drive
For more information on street closures, visit the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 site.
More about the race can be found here.