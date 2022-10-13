Which Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving in 2022?

After several years of retail chains getting a jump on Black Friday sales by opening on the evening of Thanksgiving, the trend's reversal in recent years seems to be continuing in 2022.

With chains reverting to opening on Friday morning while prioritizing online sales, shopping on Thanksgiving evening will likely be limited to online options this year.

The following retailers have announced they will be closed for Thanksgiving in 2022:

Kohl's

Kohl's has announced it will be closed for Thanksgiving this year, joining a growing list of retailers, including other Midwest-based chains like Target, in shutting doors for the upcoming holiday.

"Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App."

The Wisconsin-based retailer already has a number of holiday deals posted, but said more information surrounding Black Friday hours will be announced "at a later date."

Target

Last year, Target announced it would close for the fall holiday "moving forward."

The popular retailer on Monday announced its Black Friday deals, saying its "biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year."

“We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping and Target is here to help – and help them save big, whether that’s on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, said in a statement. “By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year, and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season.”

Best Buy

Best Buy has also announced plans to stay closed for the holiday, while revealing early Black Friday shopping deals.

2022 marks the third consecutive year that Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving, echoing the shift many big-box chains have taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart

After closing their doors for the holiday in both 2020 and 2021, a spokesperson for Walmart told NBC 5 that all locations, including Walmart Neighborhood Markets, will once again be closed for Thanksgiving in 2022.

The chain's hours for Black Friday may vary by location and are currently unknown.

Stores That Have Traditionally Been Closed For Thanksgiving

The following stores have traditionally kept their doors closed for the holiday: