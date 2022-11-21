Which Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving This Year? Pharmacies, Grocery Stores and More

When Thanksgiving rolls around, you may need somewhere to go for last-minute ingredients to complete your big meal. This year, several grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving, so you'll most certainly have options.

Thanksgiving shopping won't be the same as - let's say - five years ago - when many stores opened on Thanksgiving for early Black Friday shopping. In most recent years, following the pandemic, most stores have remain closed on the holiday to give employees the chance to spend time with their families.

If you'll be looking to do some shopping or need to make a quick trip to the store on Thanksgiving, here are your options:

Here's the full list:

