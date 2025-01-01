Which stores are open on New Year's Day? What to know as Chicago area begins 2025

With New Year's Day being a federal holiday, which stores and businesses can you expect to be open for the start of 2025?

Here's what to know:

Is mail delivered on New Year's Day?

Mail delivery is unavailable for the day, according to the United State Postal Service.

Are banks open on New Year's Day?

New Year's Day is observed as a federal holiday, meaning it's a day off work for government employees, with banks closed.

Are grocery stores open on New Year's Day?

While some grocery stores will be closed for the holiday, others might remain open, but each chain will have their own hours.

Shoppers accustomed to Aldi, Costco and Trader Joe's will have to go elsewhere for any last-minute errands on New Year's Day however, with all stores in those chains closing in observance of the holiday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

On the other hand, Walmart, Mariano's, Target and Jewel-Osco stores will operate with normal hours on New Year's Day, leaving plenty of options for groceries for those planning a family gathering.

According to Whole Foods Market's website, most stores are open for New Year's Day, though customers are encouraged to check with their local location for specific hours.

Most Walgreens and CVS locations will likely be open on New Year's Day as well, though customers are encouraged to check with their nearby store for business hours.