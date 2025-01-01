Holidays

Which stores are open on New Year's Day? What to know as Chicago area begins 2025

Many stores will be open for the holiday, while a few grocery chains will be closing all locations for the day

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With New Year's Day being a federal holiday, which stores and businesses can you expect to be open for the start of 2025?

Here's what to know:

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Is mail delivered on New Year's Day?

Mail delivery is unavailable for the day, according to the United State Postal Service.

Are banks open on New Year's Day?

New Year's Day is observed as a federal holiday, meaning it's a day off work for government employees, with banks closed.

Are grocery stores open on New Year's Day?

Local

Kankakee County 51 mins ago

Shooting at New Year's party in Kankakee leaves 2 dead, 5 others wounded

College Football 2 hours ago

Notre Dame releases statement on New Orleans tragedy ahead of Sugar Bowl

While some grocery stores will be closed for the holiday, others might remain open, but each chain will have their own hours.

Shoppers accustomed to Aldi, Costco and Trader Joe's will have to go elsewhere for any last-minute errands on New Year's Day however, with all stores in those chains closing in observance of the holiday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

On the other hand, Walmart, Mariano's, Target and Jewel-Osco stores will operate with normal hours on New Year's Day, leaving plenty of options for groceries for those planning a family gathering.

According to Whole Foods Market's website, most stores are open for New Year's Day, though customers are encouraged to check with their local location for specific hours.

Most Walgreens and CVS locations will likely be open on New Year's Day as well, though customers are encouraged to check with their nearby store for business hours.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us