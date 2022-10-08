Which Stores Are Open and Closed for 2022 Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, also recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day, will fall Monday. With the federal observance of the holiday, what establishments will continue to operate?

Many businesses will remain open for the holiday, but some establishments will be closed.

Here's a roundup of what to expect:

Retailers

Walmart, Target, Costco, Walgreens, CVS and other major retailers will remain open for the holiday.

Grocery Stores

Grocery stores will likely be open for the holiday. Chains like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Mariano's, Sam's Club, Aldi and more have all said they will remain open for the holiday.

Banks

Most banks and many other financial institutions will not be open for the holiday. Online banking and ATMs should remain available for those who need them, however.

Post Office

U.S. postal service locations will be closed for the holiday. Other shipping services including FedEx and UPS will continue their services Monday.

DMVs

All secretary of state offices and facilities will be closed Monday.

Public Libraries

Public libraries will remain open for the holiday.