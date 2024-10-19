Here's which services are offered at Illinois DMV kiosks at Jewel, Mariano's

Illinois residents in need of making a DMV appointment may have their next steps greatly simplified due to the addition of DMV kiosks at 15 grocery stores across the state.

The pilot program, launched by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, places the "Fast-Lane" kiosks at stores that offer numerous services, including driver's license and state ID renewal.

"Fast-Lane kiosks offer added convenience for Illinois drivers who now have the ability to renew their driver's license or purchase a vehicle sticker while they're running errands or buying groceries," Giannoulias said in a release. "This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV."

Giannoulias' office went on to say that the kiosks could also serve as an alternative option for those with tricky work schedules, or for people without reliable access to internet.

The kiosks will offer services in English and Spanish, the release said, with additional languages are expected to be added as the program expands. The kiosks are also expected add more services as the pilot continues, the release added.

Here's everything to know about the new "Fast-Lane" program, including what services are offered, where the kiosks can be found and more:

What can you do at the kiosks?

According to the release, the new kiosks will allow drivers to renew their licenses, state IDs and vehicle stickers.

The kiosks will print vehicle registration renewals and plate stickers for customers "immediately" on site, the release said. Those looking to renew their Illinois driver's license or state ID card will receive a temporary document at the kiosk to use while a new card hits the mail, the release added.

Those looking for license plate renewals will still need their PIN codes, which they should receive in the mail as part of a renewal notice, the release said.

According to officials, the renewals have an average transaction time of two minutes or less, and "will be less expensive than "most currency exchanges or emission testing sites."

Where will the kiosks be located?

According to officials, 15 Fast-Lane kiosks while be placed inside Mariano's Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Meijer grocery stores across the state, with locations in Chicago, the suburbs and downstate.

Here's the full list:

Chicago

Jewel-Osco: 4042 W. Foster Ave.

Mariano's: 3350 N. Western Ave.

Mariano's: 3145 S. Ashland Ave.

Mariano's: 3857 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

Mariano's: 40 S. Halsted St.

Mariano's: 1615 S. Clark St.

Des Plaines

Jewel-Osco: 1500 Lee St.

Lombard

Jewel-Osco: 1177 S. Main St.

Stickney

Jewel-Osco: 7122 40th St.

Oak Lawn

Mariano's: 11000 S. Cicero Ave.

Park Ridge

Mariano's: 1900 S. Cumberland Ave.

Flossmoor

Meijer: 3800 Vollmer Rd.

East Peoria

Kroger: 201 S. Main St.

Springfield

Meijer: 4200 Conestoga Dr.

Fairview Heights

Ruler Foods: 10850 Lincoln Trail Suite 12B

Can you get a new Illinois driver's license or REAL ID at the kiosks?

No.

Those looking for a REAL ID or new applicants for driver or vehicle services will still be required to visit a DMV in person, the office stated.

How much will it cost?

The kiosk will charge $4.95 per transaction, along with a credit card processing fee where applicable.