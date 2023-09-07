Which restaurants will be at the 2023 Taste of Chicago? Here's a full list

The annual Taste of Chicago will soon get underway for 2023.

The iconic food fest, which typically takes place over the Fourth of July weekend, this year will kick off Sept. 8, lasting through Sept. 10. The new date was set because of the NASCAR Street Race earlier this summer, organizers said.

The festival will continue in its longtime home near Grant Parks' Buckingham Fountain, bringing more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks along with three stages for musical performances, dance classes and more, officials announced. There will also be a beer hall, wine garden, cocktail lounge and a new frozen adult beverage station.

For families, there will be bounce houses and a number of games offered up.

“Since 1980, Taste of Chicago has been a beloved tradition showcasing our city’s incredible culinary and cultural offerings,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to invite Chicagoans and visitors alike to Grant Park once again to enjoy familiar Taste of Chicago favorites, new vendor additions and exciting entertainment for everyone to enjoy."

As is tradition, the fan-favorite Eli's Cheesecake giveaway in honor of the iconic establishment's birthday, will also see free cheesecake -- sliced from a 1,000 pound pie -- handed out to guests while supplies lasts.

"Cows will work overtime to produce the humongous grocery list needed for this super-sized treat," a press release said. "450 pounds of cream cheese, 70 pounds of sugar, 50 pounds of sour cream, 65 pounds of eggs, 2 pounds of vanilla, 63 pounds of Eli’s Shortbread Cookie Crust, 25 pounds of bittersweet chocolate chips, 100 pounds of old fashioned buttercream icing, 25 pounds of cherry glaze, 125 pounds of cookie dough, and 25 pounds of graham crackers."

In addition to the humongous cheesecake, here's the full list of vendors scheduled to be at this year's Taste of Chicago:

Food vendors

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Sapori Trattoria

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

The Original Rainbow Cone

Healthy Substance Kitchen

LC Pho Restaurant

Yum Dum, Churro Factory (Xurro)

African Food Palace

Porkchop

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Esperanza

Robinson No. 1 Ribs

Classic Cobbler

Baked Goods Company

Tacotlan

JJ Thai Street Food

Doom Street Eats

Badou

Senegalese Cuisine

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Billy Goat Tavern

Chicago Eats

Gaby’s

Funnel Cakes

Frannie’s Café

Prime Tacos

The Sole Ingredient Catering

BJ’s

Market & Bakery

Connie’s Pizza

Seoul Taco Chicago

Chicago’s Doghouse

Tandoor Char House

Pies of London

Banato

Mr. E Chef Catering

Josephine’s Cooking

Yvolina’s Tamales

There will also be a "wide variety of food trucks."

Taste of Chicago Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 8

DJ for the evening: Selah Say

5pm Slique Jay Adams and Mamii, both presented by Chicago Made

6pm Meagan McNeal

7pm Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50

featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick

Saturday, September 9

DJ for the evening: DJ Janesita

5pm ÉSSO, presented by Chicago Made

6pm Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas

7pm Proyecto Uno

Sunday, September 10

DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5pm Nola Adé and Cloud Farmers, both presented by Chicago Made

6pm White Mystery

7:15pm Whitney

Chicago SummerDance

Friday, September 8, 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

11 a.m. DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

1 p.m. Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts

2 p.m. Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers

3 p.m. Reggaeton / Latin Street

4 p.m. DJ and Open Dancing

Saturday, September 9, 1 – 4:45 p.m.

1 p.m. Salsa / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association

3 p.m. Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago

4 p.m. Dabke / Phaedra Darwish

Sunday, September 10, 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

11 a.m. DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. Steppin’ / Majestic Gents

1 p.m. Eastern European Folk Dance / Ethnic Dance Chicago

2 p.m. Bollywood / Meher Dance Company

3 p.m. Bachata / Desueño Dance

4 p.m. DJ and Open Dancing