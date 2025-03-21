Which popular spring break destinations have safety warnings, travel advisories?

With spring break season in swing, many are set to depart for a vacation or escape, but there might be some safety concerns you should know about before you travel.

Spring break travel season kicked off on Thursday with 3.36 million travelers expected to pass through O’Hare and Midway International Airports by March 31, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Though vacation time is typically spent relaxing and enjoying low-stress activities, the recent disappearance of University of Pittsburg student Sudiksha Konanki spotlighted the importance of being aware of potential dangers while in a foreign country.

The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories to help people make “informed decisions when deciding to take a trip abroad,” according to their website.

The travel advisories detail potential risks and tips for travelers specific to each country and are labeled by the level of caution required while visiting.

A Level 1 advisory suggests travelers “’exercise normal precautions.” A Level 2 advisory suggests travelers “exercise increased caution.” A Level 3 advisory suggests travelers “reconsider travel” and a Level 4 advisory constitutes a “do not travel” warning. Some countries with lower-level advisories include “Do Not Travel” warnings for certain regions.

A full list of all active current advisories is available here.

Konanki was in the Dominican Republic for spring break when she went missing. Her disappearance has captivated widespread attention in recent weeks, though what exactly happened to her remains unclear.

The Dominican Republic currently has a "Level 2" travel advisory, suggesting travelers exercise increased caution due to crime in the country, though Konanki's family believes she may have been swept away by the ocean.

Konanki was on spring break with five friends at a beach resort in Punta Cana when she went missing in the early hours of March 6. That morning, her friends returned to the hotel from the beach, but Konanki stayed behind with people she met from the trip, authorities said.

Her parents have called on local police to declare their daughter dead. Konanki's father said they came to reason that their daughter drowned based off of the information U.S. and local authorities gave them.

Keep reading for more information on active travel advisories for popular spring break destinations and more.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for the Dominican Republic on June 18, 2024, due to crime.

The advisory states “violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, is a concern throughout the Dominican Republic.”

For anyone visiting the Dominican Republic, the Department of State suggests being aware of surroundings, not physically resisting any robbery attempt, and not displaying signs of wealth, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands on March 4, 2025, due to crime.

The advisory warns specifically against traveling with firearms and ammunition, as “some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage.”

For anyone visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Department of State suggests closely checking luggage for bullets before leaving, avoiding walking alone and at night, and not answering the door at your hotel for any strangers, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

CHILE

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for Chile on Jan. 16, 2025, due to crime and civil unrest.

The advisory states “street crime (e.g., muggings, pick-pocketing, theft) is common” and “rates of violent crime, such as assaults, homicide, carjackings, and residential break-ins, are increasing.”

For anyone visiting Chile, the Department of State suggests always carrying a copy of your passport and visa, avoiding demonstrations and never leaving luggage unattended (even in locked vehicles), among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

GUATEMALA

A “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” travel advisory was issued for Guatemala on Dec. 30, 2024, due to crime.

The advisory also has a “Do Not Travel” warning for the following areas:

San Marcos Department (except the city of San Marcos) due to crime.

Huehuetenango Department (except the city of Huehuetenango) due to crime.

Zone 18 in Guatemala City and the city of Villa Nueva due to crime.

The advisory states “some areas of Guatemala have problems with gangs, robbery, carjacking, drug trafficking and violence.”

For anyone visiting Guatemala, the Department of State suggests never leaving drinks unattended, not traveling outside of Guatemala City at night, and staying in hotels with secure parking, doormen and professional security staff, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

BELIZE

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for Belize on Dec. 30, 2024, due to crime.

The advisory also has a “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” warning for Belize City, stating that “historically much of the violent crime in Belize occurs in the Southside of Belize City and is gang related.”

For anyone visiting Belize, the Department of State suggests avoiding waking or driving at night, not physically resisting a robbery attempt, and not displaying signs of wealth, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

SPAIN

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for Spain on Dec. 23, 2024, due to terrorism and civil unrest.

The advisory states “terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Spain” and “demonstrations are common” in response to political or economic issues.

For anyone visiting Spain, the Department of State suggests avoiding demonstrations, being aware of surroundings in tourist locations and crowded spaces, and following the instructions of local authorities, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

NEPAL

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for Nepal on Dec. 18, 2024, due to the potential for isolated political violence.

The advisory states “political demonstrations intended to be peaceful can sometimes escalate into violence and may be met with force by Nepali authorities.”

For anyone visiting Nepal, the Department of State suggests avoiding demonstrations and crowds, monitoring local media for breaking news, and not trekking or climbing alone, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

COSTA RICA

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for Costa Rica on Dec. 10, 2024, due to crime.

The advisory states “petty crime is common” and “violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, also affects tourists.”

For anyone visiting Costa Rica, the Department of State suggests avoiding walking alone on poorly lit beaches or streets, not resisting robbery attempts and not displaying signs of wealth, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

FIJI

A “Level 2: Exercise Normal Precautions” travel advisory was issued for the Colo I Suva Forest Park area of Fiji on Dec. 2, 2024, due to crime on the trails.

The advisory states “crime along the trails, particularly phone and bag snatchings, occurs frequently in areas where foreigners gather” and that “resistance can result in injury.”

The rest of Fiji is under a “Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions” advisory.

For anyone visiting Fiji, the Department of State suggests enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and being aware of surroundings at all times, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU

A “Level 2: Exercise Normal Precautions” travel advisory was issued for China and Hong Kong on Nov. 27, 2024, due to arbitrary enforcement of laws.

The advisory includes a “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” warning for the Macau Special Administrative Region due to a “limited ability to provide emergency consular services” and arbitrary enforcement of laws.

For anyone visiting China, Hong Kong or Macau, the Department of State suggests being aware of surroundings, avoiding taking photographs of protestors or police without permission and keeping a low profile.

The full advisory is available here.

VENEZUELA

A “Level 4: Do Not Travel” travel advisory was issued for Venezuela on Sept. 24, 2024 due to high risk of wrongful detentions, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of laws, crime, civil unrest and poor health infrastructure.

The advisory warns that violent crimes are common and there is a high risk of wrongful detention, adding that “security forces have detailed U.S. citizens for up to five years.”

For anyone visiting Venezuela, the Department of State suggests drafting a will, developing a plan of communication with family and/or an employer, and considering hiring a professional security team, among other tips.

The full advisory is available here.

ITALY

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for Italy on Sept. 12, 2024, due to terrorism.

The advisory warns that terrorist attacks are “possible” in Italy and may occur with “little or no warning.”

For anyone visiting Italy, the Department of State suggests being aware of surroundings, following the instructions of local authorities and monitoring local media for breaking news.

The full advisory is available here.

UNITED KINGDOM

A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for the United Kingdom on Sept. 6, 2024, due to terrorism.

The advisory warns that terrorist groups “continue plotting possible attacks” and there is a risk of “isolated violence by dissident groups in Northern Ireland.”

For anyone traveling to the United Kingdom, the Department of State suggests being aware of surroundings in tourist locations and crowded areas, following instructions from authorities and checking local media for breaking news.

The full advisory is available here.

MEXICO

The travel advisory for Mexico is broken down by state, with warnings ranging from “Do Not Travel” to “Exercise Normal Precautions." It was issued Sept. 6, 2024, due to violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery, that is “widespread and common in Mexico.”

The advisory warns “Do Not Travel” to the following states:

For anyone traveling to Mexico, the Department of State suggests using toll roads when possible and avoiding driving alone or at night, exercising increased caution when at bars, clubs or casinos, and not displaying signs of wealth.

The full advisory is available here.

NETHERLANDS



A “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory was issued for the Netherlands on Aug. 9, 2024, due to terrorism.

The advisory warns that terrorist groups “continue plotting possible attacks” and “may attack with little or no warning.”

For anyone traveling to the Netherlands, the Department of State suggests being aware of surroundings, staying alert in large crowds, and following the instructions of local authorities.

The full advisory is available here.

COUNTRIES WITH ACTIVE “LEVEL 1: EXERSIZE NORMAL PRECAUTIONS” ADVISORY:

The Department of State has issued "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" advisories for the following countries.

Read the advisory and country information page for additional information on travel to each location.

PORTUGAL -- Portugal Travel Advisory

SINGAPORE -- Singapore Travel Advisory

NORWAY -- Norway Travel Advisory

NEW ZEALAND -- New Zealand Travel Advisory

VIETNAM -- Vietnam Travel Advisory

CANADA -- Canada Travel Advisory

MONTENEGRO -- Montenegro Travel Advisory

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- British Virgin Islands Travel Advisory

ICELAND -- Iceland Travel Advisory

IRELAND -- Ireland Travel Advisory

GREECE -- Greece Travel Advisory

CROATIA -- Croatia Travel Advisory

ARUBA -- Aruba Travel Advisory

CAYMAN ISLANDS -- Cayman Islands Travel Advisory