Which LIV golfers are playing at The International? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After making a splash by signing world No. 2 Cameron Smith, LIV Golf is ready for its fourth tournament.

The tour heads to Massachusetts this weekend for an event at the International Golf Club in Bolton, just an hour outside of Boston.

Smith, the 2022 Open Championship winner, will make his debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. But who else will be playing alongside him?

Here’s a full list of the golfers who will play in the upcoming event:

Who is playing in the LIV Golf Boston tournament?

There are 48 golfers competing in Massachusetts this weekend, including Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson – the first three LIV Golf tournament winners. Several former major winners, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, will also play.

Here’s the entire field, sorted by their home country:

Bryson DeChambeau, USA

Talor Gooch, USA

Charles Howell III, USA

Dustin Johnson, USA

Sihwan Kim, USA

Brooks Koepka, USA

Chase Koepka, USA

Jason Kokrak, USA

Phil Mickelson, USA

Kevin Na, USA

Pat Perez, USA

Turk Pettit, USA

James Piot, USA

Patrick Reed, USA

Hudson Swafford, USA

Cameron Tringale, USA

Peter Uihlein, USA

Harold Varner III, USA

Matthew Wolff, USA

Richard Bland, England

Laurie Canter, England

Paul Casey, England

Sam Horsfield, England

Ian Poulter, England

Lee Westwood, England

Matt Jones, Australia

Marc Leishman, Australia

Jediah Morgan, Australia

Wade Ormsby, Australia

Cameron Smith, Australia

Branden Grace, South Africa

Shaun Norris, South Africa

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

Eugenio Chacarra, Spain

Sergio Garcia, Spain

Adrian Otaegui, Spain

Abraham Ancer, Mexico

Carlos Ortiz, Mexico

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand

Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand

Henrik Stenson, Sweden

Martin Kaymer, Germany

Anirban Lahiri, India

Graeme McDowell, N. Ireland

Joaquin Niemann, Chile

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

What are the LIV Golf teams for Boston?

The 48 golfers will be divided into 12 teams this weekend, with four players on each squad. Here are the teams, which each have a captain and three other players:

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Charles Howell III

Paul Casey

Anirban Lahiri

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Shaun Norris

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na (captain)

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sihwan Kim

Phachara Khongwatmai

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

Scott Vincent

Adrian Otaegui

Jediah Morgan

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers GC

Phil Mickelson (captain)

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Cameron Tringale

Majesticks GC

Lee Westwood (captain)

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka (captain)

Jason Kokrak

Peter Uihlein

Chase Koepka

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Graeme McDowell

Laurie Canter

Richard Bland

Punch GC

Cameron Smith (captain)

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Wade Ormsby

Niblicks GC

Bubba Watson (non-playing captain)

Harold Varner III

Hudson Swafford

Turk Pettit

James Piot

4 Aces GC