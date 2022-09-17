Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters.

A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.

Tootsie Rolls were voted as the Prairie State's favorite candy, with Illinois standing alone with the classic chocolate candy as the top choice.

While candy corn is known as a controversial candy to many, six states selected the polarizing treat as the best Halloween has to offer, including the Illinois neighbor of Wisconsin.

Nerds were voted as the most popular candy nationwide, with California and Missouri among seven states voting the tiny sweets as their favorite.

Illinois was not the only state to like a unique treat, however. Neighbor Indiana showcases an October craving for Butterfingers, while Alaska, Nebraska and North Carolina were the lone states to select 3 Musketeers, Skittles and Milk Duds respectively.