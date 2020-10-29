Which Coronavirus Restrictions Are Being Added in Your Illinois County and When They Take Effect

Eight of Illinois' 11 regions will see added coronavirus restrictions this week as numbers spike across the state.

And the rest of Illinois could soon be added to the list if the trend continues.

The last three Illinois regions without enhanced coronavirus mitigations could see new restrictions beginning as soon as this weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday.

Several Chicago-area counties have already or will see increased mitigations by the end of the weekend.

Here's a look at where each region and county stands and which restrictions are in place.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois): Jo Davies, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Dekalb, Carrol, Ogle, Whiteside, Lee, Crawford counties

** Tier 2 Mitigation measures effective Oct. 25**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

• No tables exceeding 6 people *

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

• No tables exceeding 6 people *



Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to 10 guests in both indoor and outdoor settings *

• Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.

• Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or

polling places.

• This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business

guidance such as office, retail, etc.

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable



Organized group recreational activities (including sports, but excluding fitness centers)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors & outdoors *

• Groups limited to 10 or fewer people *

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

Region 2 (Northwestern/Central Illinois): Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, Lasalle counties

**No added restrictions beyond Phase 4 of Restore Illinois Plan**

After hovering at 7% for three consecutive days, this region, which includes Peoria and parts of western Illinois, is now at a 7.7% seven-day positivity rate.

Hospital admissions in the region have largely stayed the same, but rose slightly in recent days. As of Thursday, nearly 40% availability of both hospital beds and ICU beds.

Region 3 (Western Illinois): Hancock, Adams, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Scott, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Sangamon, Logan, Menard, Mason counties

**No added restrictions beyond Phase 4 of Restore Illinois Plan**

This region, which includes Springfield and other cities in western Illinois, saw its positivity rate climb to 8.1% on Oct. 25, marking a second day at or above the state's 8% threshold.

The region’s ICU bed availability currently stands a 30% and hospital availability at 34%.

Region 4 (Southwestern Illinois): Bond, Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Washington, Monroe, Randolph counties

** Mitigation measures effective Oct. 28**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

• No change

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

Region 5 (Southern Illinois): Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac, Pulaski counties

** Mitigation measures effective Oct. 22**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

• No change

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

Region 6 (Central/Eastern Illinois): Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence counties

**No added restrictions beyond Phase 4 of Restore Illinois Plan**

This region, which has had numbers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign removed from its metrics, has the best positivity rate in the state, sitting at just 2.8%.

Hospital bed availability is at 34% and ICU bed availability is at 41%.

Region 7: Will, Kankakee Counties

** Mitigation measures effective Oct. 23**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

• No change

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

Region 8: Kane, DuPage Counties

**Mitigation measures effective Oct. 23**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

• No change

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

Region 9: McHenry, Lake Counties

** Mitigation measures effective Oct. 31**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

• No change

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

Region 10: Cook County outside of Chicago

** Mitigation measures effective Oct. 28**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

• No change

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

Region 11: Chicago

** Mitigation measures effective Oct. 30**

Bars

• All bars close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

• All restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor dining or bar service

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

• Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors

• No party buses

• Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and

follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Organized group recreational activities (fitness centers, sports, etc.)

• No change

• All Sports Guidance effective August 15, 2020, remains in effect

• Outdoor Activities (not included in the above exposure settings) continue per

current DCEO guidance

When could things change for each region?

Additional mitigations take effect in a particular region if the area sees:

Sustained increase in 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate and one of the following severity indicators: Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds < 20%)

OR three consecutive days averaging ≥ 8% positivity rate.

The state health department said it plans to track the positivity rates over the coming days "to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place."

The enhanced restrictions may lifted if the region's positivity rate averages 6.5% or lower and if there is a decrease in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses over a three-day period, and if the average hospital and ICU bed availability is greater than 20% for seven days.