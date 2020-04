Which Cook County Nursing Homes are Connected to Coronavirus Deaths

Most all local and state officials are refusing to release the names of nursing homes where residents have fallen ill with coronavirus or died, citing privacy laws – this despite a growing push, both locally and nationwide, to provide families with that information.

However, NBC 5 Investigates obtained a list, compiled last weekend by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, of deaths attributed to coronavirus. That list included an address for each person who died, so we cross-checked each one, and found a total of 125 fatalities whose addresses matched those of local nursing homes.

We do not know exactly where or when each of these people contracted the virus, nor where or when they passed away. And the below list does not include any nursing-home-related fatalities since last Saturday.

What we do know is that the last known address of each of these individuals matches a nursing home or long-term care facility in our area.

NBC 5 Investigates matched five coronavirus fatalities to each of these 3 nursing homes:

BRIDGEVIEW HEALTH CARE CENTER, LTD.; 8100 South Harlem Avenue; Bridgeview

ELEVATE CARE / GLENCREST HEALTHCARE & REHABILITATION CENTER; 2451 West Touhy Avenue; Chicago

GLENVIEW TERRACE; 1511 Greenwood Road; Glenview

We matched four coronavirus-linked deaths to each of these 7 long-term care facilities:

HARVESTER PLACE – AN ANTHEM MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY; 150 South Frontage Road; Burr Ridge

LAKEVIEW NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER; 735 West Diversey; Chicago

LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR / ST. MARY’S HOME; 2325 North Lakewood Avenue; Chicago

PRESENCE MARYHAVEN NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER; 1700 East Lake Avenue; Glenview

MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES; 940 Maple Avenue; Homewood

MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES; 11860 Southwest Highway; Palos Heights

WESTCHESTER HEALTH & REHABILITATION CENTER; 2901 Wolf Road; Westchester

NBC 5 Investigates matched three coronavirus-linked deaths to each of these 6 long-term care facilities:

MIDWAY NEUROLGICAL AND REHABILITATION CENTER; 8540 South Harlem Avenue; Bridgeview

UPTOWN TLC HEALTH CENTER; 4920 North Kenmore Avenue; Chicago

LEXINGTON OF CHICAGO RIDGE; 10300 Southwest Highway; Chicago Ridge

THREE CROWNS PARK; 2323 McDaniel Avenue; Evanston

SUNRISE OF FLOSSMOOR; 19715 Governors Highway; Flossmoor

GENERATIONS AT APPLEWOOD; 21020 Kostner Avenue; Matteson

We matched two coronavirus-linked deaths to each of the following 13 long-term care facilities:

BIRCHWOOD PLAZA NURSING HOME; 1426 West Birchwood Avenue; Chicago

CENTRAL NURSING HOME; 2450 North Central Avenue; Chicago

SMITH VILLAGE SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY; 2320 West 113 th Place; Chicago

Place; Chicago SYMPHONY BRONZEVILLE; 3400 South Indiana Avenue; Chicago

SYMPHONY CALIFORNIA GARDENS; 2829 South California Avenue; Chicago

VILLA AT WINDSOR PARK; 2649 East 75 th Street; Chicago

Street; Chicago CITY VIEW MULTI-CARE CENTER; 5825 West Cermak Road; Cicero

THE AUBERGE AT HIGHLAND PARK; 165 Richfield Avenue; Highland Park (this is located in Lake County, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s list says that office handled two people connected with this address)

MEADOWBROOK LA GRANGE; 339 South 9 th Avenue; La Grange

Avenue; La Grange GRACE POINT PLACE – AN ANTHEM MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY; 5701 West 101 st Street; Oak Lawn

Street; Oak Lawn LUDEMAN DEVELOPMENTAL CENTER; 114 North Orchard Drive; Park Forest (This is a home for developmentally-disabled adults; not technically a nursing home, but a long-term care facility.)

SUMMIT OF UPTOWN; 10 North Summit Avenue; Park Ridge

PERSHING GARDENS HEALTHCARE CENTER; 3900 South Oak Park Avenue; Stickney

NBC 5 Investigates matched one coronavirus-linked death to each of these 38 long-term care facilities:

VERACARE; 5400 West 87 th Street; Burbank

Street; Burbank ALDEN LAKELAND; 820 West Lawrence Avenue; Chicago

ALL SAINTS RESIDENCE; 11701 South State Street; Chicago

ASTORIA PLACE LIVING & REHAB CENTER; 6300 North California Avenue; Chicago

COMMUNITY CARE CENTER; 4314 South Wabash Avenue; Chicago

FRIENDLY TOWERS SENIOR APARTMENTS; 920 West Wilson Avenue; Chicago

PARK VIEW REHAB CENTER; 5888 North Ridge Avenue; Chicago

SOUTHPOINT NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER; 1010 West 95 th Street; Chicago

Street; Chicago SWEDISH COVENANT HEALTH NURSING HOME; 5140 North California Avenue; Chicago

SYMPHONY SOUTH SHORE; 2425 East 71 st Street; Chicago

Street; Chicago THE ADMIRAL AT THE LAKE; 929 West Foster Avenue; Chicago

THE CARLTON; 725 West Monroe Avenue; Chicago

WARREN BARR LINCOLN PARK; 2732 North Hampton Court; Chicago

WINSTON MANOR CONVALESCENT & NURSING HOME; 2155 West Pierce Avenue; Chicago

PRAIRIE GREEN AT DIXIE CROSSING; 1040 Dixie Highway; Chicago Heights

PRAIRIE MANOR NURSING AND REHAB; 345 Dixie Highway; Chicago Heights

VICTORY CENTRE OF SIERRA RIDGE; 4150 Gatling Boulevard; Country Club Hills

WINDSOR ESTATES NURSING AND REHABILITATION; 18200 Cicero Avenue; Country Club Hills

APERION CARE DOLTON; 14325 South Blackstone Avenue; Dolton

GENERATIONS AT ELMWOOD PARK; 7733 West Grand Avenue; Elmwood Park

AVANTARA EVERGREEN PARK; 10124 South Kedzie Avenue; Evergreen Park

BELMONT VILLAGE SENIOR LIVING BUFFALO GROVE; 500 McHenry Road; Buffalo Grove (this is located in Lake County, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s list says that office handled one person connected with this address)

WARREN BARR NORTH SHORE; 2773 Skokie Valley Road; Highland Park (this is located in Lake County, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s list says that office handled one person connected with this address)

BRIAR PLACE NURSING AND REHABILITATION; 6800 Joliet Road; Indian Head Park

FRANCISCAN VILLAGE – MOTHER THERESA SKILLED NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER; 1270 Village Drive; Lemont

LINCOLNWOOD PLACE; 7000 North McCormick Boulevard; Lincolnwood

GENERATIONS AT REGENCY; 6631 North Milwaukee Avenue; Niles

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING; 4501 Concord Lane; Northbrook

MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES – OAK LAWN WEST; 6300 West 95 th Street; Oak Lawn

Street; Oak Lawn OAK LAWN RESPIRATOR & REHABILITATION CENTER; 9525 South Mayfield; Oak Lawn

BROOKDALE OAK PARK; 1111 Ontario Street; Oak Park

FRANCISCAN HEALTH OLYMPIA FIELDS; 20201 South Crawford Avenue; Olympia Fields

MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES PALOS HEIGHTS EAST; 7850 West College Drive; Palos Heights

SUNRISE OF PALOS PARK; 12828 South LaGrange Road; Palos Park

THE SHERIDAN AT PARK RIDGE; 510 North Greenwood; Park Ridge

LYDIA HEALTH CARE CENTER; 13901 South Lydia Avenue; Robbins

THE GROVE OF SKOKIE; 9000 North Lavergne Avenue; Skokie

CITADEL OF WILMETTE; 432 Poplar Drive; Wilmette

Again, these fatalities all occurred before last Sunday – and only represent fatalities recorded in Cook County.