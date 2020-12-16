Which Christmas Movie is Most Popular in Illinois? New Report Reveals Answer

The most popular Christmas movie in Illinois may not come as a surprise to those who live in the state.

In a new ranking by Comparitech, a consumer site that reviews and compares research and tech services, Home Alone was listed as the top holiday flick.

The ranking looked at Google Trends by state for 50 of the top holiday films, including The Grinch, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Die Hard, Elf, The Polar Express, It's a Wonderful Life, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.

The result should come as no surprise, considering "Home Alone" is set in Illinois, with the iconic house situated in Winnetka, a northern suburb of Chicago. The 1990 holiday movie staple was filmed around the Chicago area.

It's not the only holiday classic to be filmed or set in Illinois, however, with several other favorites like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, Fred Claus and more all joining the list.

Home Alone was also the most popular holiday movie across the country, ranking as the top pick for at least eight states, according to the ranking.