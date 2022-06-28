Which Chicago Bulls numbers are retired? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Known for having one of the greatest NBA dynasties of all time, the Chicago Bulls have nine division titles, six conference titles and six championships.

Aside from those accolades, the Bulls also have four retired numbers, including Jerry Sloan, who wore jersey No. 4; Bob Love, who wore No. 10; Michael Jordan, who wore No. 23; and Scottie Pippen, who wore No. 33.

Bulls rookie Dalen Terry, who wore No. 4 throughout his college career in Arizona, will be wearing No. 25 to honor Chicago's Ben Wilson and former Bull Steve Kerr.

Jerry Sloan played 10 seasons in Chicago and was also head coach for four seasons (1979-82). Named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team six times and the All-Star Team twice, he averaged 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 696 games with the Bulls.

Bob Love played nine seasons with the Bulls. In those 592 games, the three-time All-Star averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Five-time MVP and six-time Finals MVP Michael Jordan played with Chicago for 13 seasons, where he averaged 31.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals in 930 games. His other accolades include 10-time All-NBA First Team, Defensive Player of the Year, nine-time All-NBA Defensive First Team, Rookie of the Year and 12-time All-Star. It’s no wonder he’s on the NBA’s Top 50 and Top 75 lists.

Scottie Pippen spent 12 seasons with Chicago before becoming a seven-time All-Star Ambassador as well as a Special Advisor to the President and COO of the Bulls. The three-time All-NBA First Teamer averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 856 games in Chicago. He was also named to the NBA’s Top 50 and Top 75 and was named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team seven times.

In addition to retired jerseys, Chicago also commemorates their stardom via banners. Coach Phil Jackson, broadcaster Johnny Kerr and general manager Jerry Krause all have banners honoring them on the walls of the United Center.

