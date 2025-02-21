Where's my refund? How latest IRS layoffs could impact your tax return

If you're waiting for your tax refund, you might have to wait longer this year. That's because major layoffs at the Internal Revenue Service could impact returns, experts say.

The layoffs of thousands of IRS probationary workers beginning this week could spell disaster for revenue collections, experts say.

The majority of employees shown the door at the federal tax collector are newly hired workers focused on compliance, which includes ensuring that taxpayers are abiding by the tax code and paying delinquent debts, among other duties.

The IRS layoffs, one of the largest purges of probationary workers this year across the government, could hurt customer service and tax return processing during tax season this year, the union representing Treasury Department employees warned Thursday.

Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of NYU’s Tax Law Center, called the layoffs “misguided” and said they "will hurt everyday Americans who pay their taxes and count on the IRS to pay refunds on time while encouraging wealthy people and large businesses to cheat on their taxes.”

Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said: “In the middle of a tax filing season, when taxpayers expect prompt customer service and smooth processing of their tax returns, the administration has chosen to decimate the whole operation by sending dedicated civil servants to the unemployment lines.”

The upheaval comes less than two months before the tax filing deadline and as the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump adviser Elon Musk seeks to shrink the size of the federal workforce in an effort to radically cut spending and restructure the government’s priorities.

Already filed your tax return and looking to see when you might receive your refund?

According to the Internal Revenue Service, some 140 million people are expected to file their returns by Tax Day, on April 15. When tax season officially opened for filing on Jan. 27, IRS officials said the system had already received "millions of tax returns from across the nation for processing."

While you aren't expected to receive a refund immediately, there are ways to ensure you get it faster. Here's what to know about getting your federal and Illinois refund during tax season, and how long it could take.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Where's my refund? How long it could take

If you file your tax return electronically, the IRS says it should take 21 days or less to receive your refund. Those estimates came before the recent layoffs, however.

If you choose to receive your refund with direct deposit, it should shorten the amount of time it takes to receive your refund. If you file a paper return, the refund could take four weeks or more, and if your return requires amendments or corrections, it could take longer.

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.

Illinois refund timeline

Those who file Illinois tax returns electronically and select to have a refund directly deposited into a checking or savings account will receive their refunds faster, Illinois officials said.

"If you file a paper return, the timeframe is extended," officials added.

How to check the status of your federal refund

Taxpayers can use the online tool Where’s My Refund? to check the status of their income tax refund within 24 hours of e-filing and generally within four weeks of filing a paper return.

Information related to this tool is updated once daily, overnight. To access the status of your refund, you’ll need:

— Your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

— Your filing status

— The refund amount calculated on your return

How to check the status of your Illinois refund

You can check to see if the Illinois Department of Revenue has initiated the refund process for your refund by using their "Where's My Refund?" tool.

"For more specific information about the status of your refund after the Illinois Department of Revenue has finished processing it, you can check the Illinois Comptroller's Find Your Illinois Tax Refund System," officials said.

How to know if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)?

To qualify for the EITC, you must have under $11,600 in investment income and earn less than a specific income level from working. If you’re single with no children, your income level must be $18,591 or below. And if you’re married filing jointly with three or more children, you must make $66,819 or below. To determine if your household qualifies based on your marital status and your number of dependents you can use the online EITC Assistant tool.

How to know if you qualify for the child tax credit

If you have a child, you are most likely eligible for the Child Tax Credit. The credit is up to $2,000 per qualifying child. To qualify, a child must:

— Have a Social Security number

— Be under age 17 at the end of 2024

— Be claimed as a dependent on your tax return

You qualify for the full amount of the Child Tax Credit for each qualifying child if you meet all eligibility factors and your annual income is not more than $200,000 ($400,000 if filing a joint return).