As many begin receiving new I-PASS stickers in place of the transponders Illinoisans have known for year, there are undoubtedly questions on how to use them.

The Illinois Tollway is replacing the widely used transponder boxes with radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker tags.

But where can you get them and where should they go on your car?

Here's what to know:

Where can you get a new I-PASS sticker?

The new stickers were first made available last week at oases, participating Jewel-Osco stores and the Tollway’s headquarters on Jan. 26, but they will also be available for online ordering by February.

“I-PASS Sticker Tags mark the latest advance in toll collection,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said in a statement. “Sticker tags are being adopted by toll agencies across the country and by the Illinois Tollway as they provide a convenient and reliable and travel experience for our customers.”

Where should you put your new sticker?

"I-PASS Sticker Tags are required to be mounted to a vehicle’s windshield near the rearview mirror," according to the Tollway, "and like license plate or city stickers, they are not designed to be moved between vehicles. There is no battery, and they last until removed from the vehicle."

Where will the stickers work and is there a fee?

According to officials, 19 states are part of the E-ZPass program, and the tag will work for all of those states.

Unlike transponders, there will be no deposit fee, according to the Tollway. Drivers will also be able to receive multiple stickers to link to the same I-PASS account, meaning that stickers won’t have to be moved between vehicles.

Will your old transponder still work?

According to officials, current transponders will remain active until their designated expiration date.

The stickers can be used immediately on the Illinois Tollway system, though officials say that there may be a 24-hour waiting period for use on the Chicago Skyway or for other states that are on the E-ZPass system.

What to do with your old transponder

The Tollway asked customers to dispose of old I-PASS transponders in "an environmentally sound way." Drivers can return them to the Illinois Tollway or go to the Earth911 website, search by "lithium-ion batteries" and enter a zip code to find available recycling locations.