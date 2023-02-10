Where You Can Watch Super Bowl LVII In Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The biggest night in football is almost here!

The 2023 Super Bowl is just days away, with the big game falling on Sunday. There's no shortage of places to catch the action in a city like Chicago. From small pubs to upscale bars, die-hard fans will have tons of local watch-party options.

We've found a few spots in Chicago fans can visit this Super Bowl Sunday. Take a look:

The Promotory

This Hyde Park venue is hosting their "Thank You For Football" tailgate party. In addition to the game, this event will feature music selections by artists Slow Mo, Fresh Da Juice, and a surprise special guest DJ. If you're looking for an upbeat gameday vibe, be sure to check this out.

Cody's Public House

If you're a football fan and dog lover, this Lake View bar is perfect for you. In addition to the regular game, Cody's is hosting a Puppy Bowl viewing party from 12-4 p.m., featuring a free hot dog bar and raffle. Additionally, they're offering numerous food and drink specials.

Hawkeye's Bar

Located in Little Italy, Hawkeye's is great if you're looking to watch the game at a cozy sports bar. The location has a wide selection of hearty dishes, draft beers, unique cocktails and ciders. This Sunday they're offering 25 percent off on all appetizers during the game, along with countless drink discounts.

Reggie's Music Joint

This South Loop pub is usually home to rock concerts, but this Super Bowl Sunday they're switching things up. Check out their Super Bowl bash, complete with a halftime wing and sloppy joe eating contest. Additional attractions include a chili cook-off and live music by Sugarman Allstars.

Lottie's Pub

If you're looking for gameday fun, check out this Bucktown sports bar. Lottie's is offering the chance to win $250 in prizes to lucky patrons who can kick a field goal. Additionally, they're advertising loads of Super Bowl drink and food deals.

Hue Chicago

This newly opened, sophisticated South Loop bar is hosting a "ren.DAY.vous" brunch party on Super Bowl Sunday. Along with the game, enjoy a specialty brunch and cocktail menu, as well as Afro-beats, R&B, and hip-hop selections. To learn more, see here. Paradise Park Located in Wicker Park, this trendy bar and pizzeria is hosting a Super Bowl bash. You can choose from a variety of packages, starting at $45, and book a table for up to 12 people at this venue.

