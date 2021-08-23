Where You Can Get the Pfizer Vaccine in Illinois, Now That FDA Has Granted Full Approval

With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, here's a look at where you can get vaccinated and how to schedule an appointment.

While full approval has been granted for those age 16 and older, the vaccine is still under emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15 years old. During the beginning of the vaccine rollout earlier this year, a number of mass vaccination sites were set up in an effort to vaccinate a large number of people as quickly as possible.

However, as more of the population became vaccinated and demand dwindled, large facilities closed. While still available, doses were offered during limited hours at some locations.

But now with the Pfizer vaccine's full approval, another uptick in vaccinations is possible as the U.S. sees a rise in cases of the rapidly-spreading Delta variant.

For those looking to get vaccinated, here's where you can go to get an appointment:

National Guard Sites

Two sites operated by the National Guard are currently open to all Illinois residents, regardless of ZIP code.

Location Address Appointment Elgin Eastside Recreation Center 1080 E. Chicago St.

https://www.kanevax.org/ Aurora Carson Pirie Scott 970 N. Lake St.

https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov/

Grocery Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Vaccinations are available at Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies in Illinois.

For more information on how those eligible can get an appointment through Walgreens click here . Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: An appointment confirmation email A COVID-19 Vaccination Authorization Form with your registration code (if applicable) State ID, valid driver’s license or other government-issued ID Work ID or other document to show proof of employment (for healthcare workers, frontline and essential workers only) Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card Download, print and complete the vaccination consent form. If you don’t bring the completed form, you will need to complete it at the pharmacy before your vaccination.

. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible can get an appointment through Jewel-Osco click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Proof of employment (badge, paystub, uniform, etc. if applicable) Medical license (if applicable) Drivers license Medical and prescription insurance cards Last 4 digits of SSN

Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: For more information on how those eligible can sign-up for appointments through Kroger or Mariano's, click here.

For more information on how those eligible can sign-up for appointments through Meijer, click here. Vaccinations will be offered either through a local Meijer Pharmacy or possibly through an offsite Meijer clinic Those looking to get a vaccine through Meijer can pre-register online through the link above. Other ways to register include: Text "COVID" to 75049 to receive updates directly to your phone. Call your local Meijer Pharmacy

For more information on how those eligible can sign-up for appointments through Walmart, click here.

For more information on how those eligible can get an appointment through CVS click here. Note: those who schedule an appointment will need: Medical and/or pharmacy benefit insurance card or State ID, valid driver’s license, other government-issued ID or valid Social Security number

Note: those who schedule an appointment will need:

Hospitals and Health Systems

Vaccine plans are also in place at several area hospitals and health systems. Illinois residents are encouraged to reach out to their health care provider directly for a potential appointment.

Northwestern Medicine

The Pfizer vaccine is available at the following Northwestern Medicine primary care sites for existing health system patients:

Northwestern Medicine General Internal Medicine Clinic - 675 N. St. Clair St.

Northwestern Medicine Primary Care Lavin Pavilion - 259 E. Erie St.

UChicago Medicine:

Vaccines are available to all Chicago residents age 12 and older.

Those 18 years old and above can call 773-834-8221 to make an appointment.

Parents and guardians may schedule appointments for adolescents 12 to 17 years old by calling the above number.

UI Health

Rush University Medical Center

Vaccines are available at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago), Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora) and Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Advocate Health Care

Appointments at Advocate Health Care facilities can be made online as well as by calling the health system's vaccination hotline at 866-443-2584.

AMITA Health

People 12 years old and older can make an appointment by heading online or by calling 855-910-0159.

More information can be found here.

County Health Departments

Vaccinations are also being provided by a number of local health departments throughout the state.

Cook County Department of Public Health

Arlington Heights Health Center - 2250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Suite 300

Austin Health Center - 4800 W. Chicago Ave.

Blue Island Health Center - 12757 S. Western Ave.

Cottage Grove Health Center - 1645 S. Cottage Grove Ave. - Ford Heights

Englewood Health Center - 1135 W. 69th St.

Logan Square Health Center - 2840 W. Fullerton Ave.

Morton East Health Center - 2423 S. Austin Blvd. - Cicero

North Riverside Health Center - 1800 S. Harlem Ave., Suite A

Prieto Health Center - 2424 S. Pulaski Rd.

Provident Hospital - 500 E. 51st St., 6th Floor

Robbins Health Center - 13450 S. Kedzie Ave.

Ruth M. Rothstein Core Center - 2020 W. Harrison St.

Stroger Hospital - 1969 W. Ogden Ave. - Inside cafeteria

DeKalb County Health Department

2550 N. Annie Glidden Rd., DeKalb - Pfizer vaccine available at walk-in clinic during select times

DuPage County Health Department

111 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton

Grundy County Health Department

1320 Union St., Morris - Thursdays only

Kankakee County Health Department

2390 W. Station St., Kankakee - Tuesdays only

Lake County Health Department

Grand Avenue Health Center - 3010 Grand Ave. - Waukegan - Monday through Friday

Midlakes Health Center - 224 W. Clarendon Drive - Round Lake Beach - Monday through Friday

Regional vaccination site - 102 W. Water St. - Waukegan - Sundays

Zion Health Center - 1911 27th St. - Zion - Monday through Friday

McHenry County Health Department

100 N. Virginia Rd. - Crystal Lake

1900 N. Richmond Rd. - McHenry

2200 N. Seminary Rd. Annex A - Woodstock

Will County Health Department

501 Ella Ave. - Joliet (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays)

323 Quadrangle Dr. - Bolingbrook (Wednesdays)

Where to Go in Chicago

In Chicago, two city-run vaccination sites remain open for residents hoping to get the shot.

Site Address CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic 4150 W. 55th St. CDPH Upton WIC Clinic 845 W. Wilson Ave.

The following school-based sites are available to Chicago Public Schools students, families and staff.