Here's where and when to pick up your Shamrock Shuffle packet

This year's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is scheduled for March 23. If you're planning on participating, you need to pick up your packet first.

The participant packet contains your event bib number, timing device and more.

Packet pick up is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 22. Pickup will be located at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park.

Pick up will not be available on the day of the race, so be sure to make it to one of the scheduled time slots beforehand.

If you cannot pick up your packet on the designated days, someone else can go and pick up your packet if they show your Packet Pick-up ticket. The ticket will be sent to the participant via email.

Have more questions about this year's race? Check out our complete guide of what to know here.