Where was the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold? What to know about the $800M win

One lucky lotto player in the U.S. won a whopping $800 Mega Millions jackpot after matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.
According to lottery officials, one jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Sugar Land, Texas, at Murphy USA 8848. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, 6 and a Megaplier of 4x.
The jackpot ranked as the seventh-largest in the game's history, according to officials. The winner was expected to take home an estimated prize of an $800 million annuity, or $404.2 million in cash.
In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize, according to the Mega Millions website. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida, New York and Washington, lotto officials said.
The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on June 4, when a winning ticket worth $552 million was sold in Illinois.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.
10 Largest US Lottery Jackpots
|Amount
|Date
|Sold in
|Tickets
|$2.04 billion (Powerball)
|November 7, 2022
|Altadena, CA
|1
|$1.765 billion (Powerball)
|October 11, 2023
|California
|1
|$1.602 billion (Mega Millions)
|August 8, 2023
|Neptune Beach, FL
|1
|$1.586 billion (Powerball)
|January 13, 2016
|Chino Hills, CA; Munford, TN; Melbourne Beach, FL
|3
|$1.537 billion (Mega Millions)
|October 23, 2018
|Simpsonville, SC
|1
|$1.348 billion (Mega Millions)
|January 13, 2023
|Lebanon, ME
|1
|$1.337 billion (Mega Millions)
|July 29, 2022
|Des Plaines, IL
|1
|$1.23 billion (Powerball)
|April 6, 2024
|Oregon
|1
|$1.13 billion (Mega Millions)
|March 26, 2024
|New Jersey
|1
|$1.080 billion (Powerball)
|July 19, 2023
|Los Angeles, CA
|1
