Here's where to watch fireworks across the Chicago area this Fourth of July

Independence Day fireworks displays will be happening across the Chicago area throughout the first week of July, from the heart of the city and all throughout the suburbs.

Although there won't be a fireworks show at Navy Pier on July 4, there will be fireworks on the 3rd, according to officials.

Just west of O’Hare Airport, the suburb of Itasca will be home to the state’s largest fireworks display located at Hamilton Lakes, at the intersection of I-390 and Park Boulevard.

Here is a complete guide to watching the fireworks this Fourth of July.

July 2

Barrington

Fireworks in Barrington will take place slightly earlier in preparation for Independence Day. They will kick off at 9:30 p.m. on July 2 from Barrington High School. The display is free to any who want to watch.

July 3

City of Chicago

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Despite Navy Pier not setting off fireworks on the holiday itself, there will be a show on starting at 9 p.m. on July 3. This comes as part of Navy Pier’s summer fireworks series, where at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 p.m. every Saturday, the sky over the lake is lit up with fireworks.

Aurora

Aurora’s celebration will begin with the fireworks show at dusk on July 3. The city’s website names RiverEdge Park and McCollough Park as the best viewing spots. The parade will kick off the next day at 10 a.m., beginning at the intersection of Benton Street and Broadway Street and ending past Downer Place at Middle Avenue.

Berwyn

Gates will open at 8 p.m. for the Berwyn fireworks show on July 3. The celebration will take place at Morton West High School, 2400 Home Ave.

Bridgeview

Bridgeview Park District is set to host their Independence Day celebration on July 3, with a live DJ and food trucks, at Commissioner’s Park, 8100 S. Beloit Ave., followed by a 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.

Burr Ridge

At 5:30 p.m. on July 3, Burr Ridge’s annual celebration will return at Walker Park. The event is free, with $20 parking. It will kick off with family fun activities such as face painting, a dunk tank, yard games, and more. There will also be several food trucks. The fireworks display begins at dusk.

Deerfield

Food vendors, live music, and carnival games will take over Shepard Middle School in Deerfield starting at 5:30 p.m. on July 3. A fireworks show will follow at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Glencoe

Beginning at 5 p.m. on July 3 at Lakefront Park in Glencoe, there will be games, inflatables, live music, food trucks, and drinks. Then, at 9 p.m. in the same location, there will be a dazzling fireworks display over Lake Michigan.

Lemont

At 9:30 p.m. on July 3, Lemont will host a fireworks display at Centennial Park. The annual Independence Day Extravaganza begins at 4 p.m., with a DJ, food vendors, beer booth, and kid’s zones.

Lisle

Lisle has scheduled a fireworks display for July 3, at 9:30 p.m. The show will take place at Community Park, and the village invites everyone to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Before the fireworks, two outdoor concerts will be held at the Lisle Park District’s Van Kampen Stage at 5:30 p.m.

Lockport

Starting at dusk on July 3 in Dellwood Park in Lockport, the town’s annual fireworks show will kick off.

Mokena

Mokena’s fireworks show will be at 9:30 p.m. on July 3 at Mokena Main Park, located at 10925 W La Porte Rd. There will be food trucks, beverages, and love music as well.

Oakbrook

This year, the Taste of Oakbrook will take place over the holiday, and the fireworks will take place on July 3 at dusk at the Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Rd.

Palos Heights

Palos Heights will have their annual parade on July 3 this year, with food, music, and beer starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Park Ridge

Fireworks will be shown at dusk on July 3 at Maine East High School, following live music that will start at 8 p.m.

Romeoville

Romeoville will show three separate fireworks shows this year at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. The shows will be at Lukanic Middle School, Volunteer Park, and Discovery Park.

Wheaton

View fireworks in Wheaton at 9 p.m. on July 3 at Graf Park. Arrive early to enjoy food vendors, a live DJ, games, giveaways, and small carnival rides.

Wilmette

Wilmette will launch their fireworks this year at 9:30 p.m. on July 3 at Gillson Park. Prior to the fireworks, enjoy the spread of food vendors along with an array of live music and performances.

July 4

Antioch

This year, the holiday fun will begin in Antioch at 10:30 a.m. on July 4 with the annual parade, which begins at Antioch Community High School and travels north, finishing at Williams Park. The day of festivities including food trucks and live music will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. at Williams Park, located at 741 Main St.

Bartlett

The annual Bartlett fireworks will take place on at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Community Park, the intersection of South Bartlett Road and Stearns Road. They are expected to conclude around 9:45 p.m.

Beecher

Beecher is back again with an entire festival dedicated to the holiday. The festival begins on July 3 with a small parade. On July 4, there will be the official parade beginning at 4 p.m., and fireworks will be at 9 p.m. at Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St.

Bensenville

Another festival will be taking place in Bensenville, complete with a parade, a stage with live music, floats, food and drinks, and more. The fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Redmond Park.

Blue Island

Blue Island’s historic downtown will be the setting for the annual parade, followed by a fireworks show. The show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4, and will be shown from Waterfall Park at the intersection of Fulton Street and Irving Avenue.

Bolingbrook

The Village of Bolingbrook will hold their fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive. Prior to the fireworks, there will be food and other festivities beginning at 3 p.m.

Buffalo Grove

The annual fourth of July traditions are continuing in Buffalo Grove, with the celebration taking place on July 4 at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Rd. After a performance at 7 p.m. by the Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band, a fireworks display will show starting at 9 p.m.

Carol Stream

Carol Stream will host their celebration on July 4 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Ross Ferraro Town Center. The event begins with food concessions opening at 6 p.m., and a performance from the Hillbilly Rockstarz at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

DeKalb

DeKalb’s fireworks show is set to begin on July 4 after a day of family fun including an animal show, games, food vendors and live music at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Rd. The fireworks display will start about 30 minutes after sunset.

Downers Grove and Woodridge

The villages of Downers Grove and Woodridge will host a combined fourth of July celebration, starting with a parade at 1:00 p.m. on July 4, stepping off from Main Street and Grant Street and traveling south to Warren Avenue. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. that night, and can be seen at 75th Street and Lemont Road, as well as several parking lots in the area.

Elgin

Elgin’s holiday celebration begins at 9 a.m. on July 4, with a parade located at the intersection of Douglas and Slade. The festivities will continue at Festival Park and feature food trucks, drinks, games, and a pie-eating contest followed by a fireworks display over the Fox River at dusk.

Elk Grove

Fourth of July fireworks can be seen in Elk Grove around 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive. Prior to the fireworks, the village will provide live music, food, and drinks beginning at 8 p.m.

Evanston

Evanston’s holiday begins with a parade starting at 2 p.m. on July 4, followed by a band concert at the Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park. Finally, there will be fireworks over the lakefront at 9:30 p.m.

Frankfort

Fireworks will set off in Frankfort at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 in Main Park, at 200 S. Locust St. The park opens at 7 p.m., and DJ entertainment will begin around 7:30 p.m.

Glenview

The annual Glencoe Independence Day parade kicks off at 11:20 a.m. on July 4, at Harlem and Glenview Road. The parade will be followed by fireworks at 9:20 p.m. at Gallery Park.

Glen Ellyn

The town of Glen Ellyn’s traditional fourth of July celebration returns, with a parade at noon on July 4 followed by fireworks at dusk at Lake Ellyn Park.

Itasca

Be sure to attend Illinois’ largest fireworks display, located in Itasca at Hamilton Lakes. The show begins at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.

Joliet

Starting at 6 p.m. on July 4, head to Busey Ban Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium for the fireworks display. The show itself will begin at 9 p.m.

Lake Forest

The community’s 17th annual festival at fireworks will be located at Deerpath Community Park. Music, food and drinks, and activities will take place before the fireworks display at dusk.

Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich’s fireworks display is set for 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Paulus Park. Before the fireworks, enjoy the village’s family day festivities including music, beach access, food vendors and food trucks.

Libertyville

Libertyville’s festivities will kick off with a concert of patriotic music performed by the Libertyville Village Band at 7:30 p.m. on July 4 at the Butler Lake Bandshell. A fireworks display will follow at 9:30 p.m.

Lincolnshire

The annual Red White and Boom! Festival in Lincolnshire returns for another year, spanning over July 3 and July 4. On July 4 there will be a 5K, a parade, and a cardboard boat regatta, followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. There will be multiple viewing locations throughout the Spring Lake Park Neighborhood.

Lombard

The village of Lombard’s fireworks show this year will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Madison Meadow Park.

Morton Grove

Check out Morton Grove’s fireworks starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Harrer Park. The fireworks are a part of the Morton Grove Days festival that takes place July 3-6, and includes a carnival, food, drinks, performances, and a parade.

Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect will be holding a similar festival as Morton Grove, with fireworks shooting off at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Melas Park. Other festivities, entertainment, games, and food will continue throughout the week, concluding on July 7.

Mundelein

Mundelein’s Community Days festival will take place over the fourth this year, beginning on July 4 and ending July 7. At 9:30 p.m. on July 4, enjoy a fireworks show in the village center, 300 Plaza Circle.

Naperville

Naperville will host a free firework show at the Frontier Sports Complex for the fourth year in a row. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

New Lenox

The Independence Day Celebration in New Lenox will include multiple performers, featuring the Joliet American Legion Band to lead into the fireworks display with patriotic music on July 4. The fireworks will begin at dusk in the Village Commons.

Northbrook

The Northbrook Fourth of July committee will host the town’s Independence Day celebration this year, which finishes with the fireworks display on July 4 at dusk. The committee noted that the fireworks can be viewed best from Meadowhill Park.

North Riverside

Riverside Golf Club will provide fireworks for the community at dusk on July 4, which can be viewed from multiple locations including the Village Commons.

Oak Lawn

At dusk on July 4, Oak Lawn will display fireworks from Richards High School.

Orland Park

Orland Park’s fireworks celebration will take place following a presentation of colors at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Centennial Park West.

Oswego

Oswego will show fireworks starting at about 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Prairie Point Park.

Rockford

At 9:30 p.m. on July 4, Rockford will host their fireworks show at Davis Park. Before the show, there will be a motorcycle parade, Jeep parade, patriotic parade, and live entertainment as well as food vendors.

Rosemont

Rosemont’s firework show will come as part of the Rockin’ In the Park concert series. Following the Silver Bullet Band’s performance on July 4, the fireworks will kick off at Parkway Bank Park.

Schaumburg

Catch the fireworks in Schaumburg after the Schaumburg Boomers baseball games on July 3 and July 4. The fireworks will be launched at Wintrust Field after the games, both of which start at 6:30 p.m.

Skokie

The Skokie Fireworks Festival will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 4 at Niles West High School, where live music and activities will take place before the fireworks launch after dusk.

St. Charles

St. Charles’ fireworks will begin at dark on July 4. The village website lists Langum Park and Mt. St. Mary Park as possible viewing locations.

Tinley Park

Tinley Park will be holding their annual Ribfest on July 4, and will feature fireworks at Freedom Park, just down the street from where Ribfest is being held at the 80th Avenue train station.

Vernon Hills

Fireworks in Vernon Hills begin at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at Century Park.

Warrenville

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will kick off in Warrenville at Cerny Park, following a day of live music and fun family activities.

Westmont

The Westmont fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Ty Warner Park. There will be live music, food vendors, and other entertainment beforehand.

Winnetka

Enjoy Winnetka’s fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 at Duke Child’s Field, following performances from musical guests and the Jesse White Tumblers.

Yorkville

At dusk on July 4, Yorkville will begin their fireworks show, which is launched from the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Before the fireworks, the town will have a myriad of activities from the parade to the children’s foot races and other town square games.

July 5

Palatine

The traditional Hometown Fest in Palatine will take place July 3-7 this year, and fireworks will be included. The dazzling display will take place July 5 at dusk, at the Community Park, 262 E Palatine Rd.