Where to Watch 2023 Met Gala Celebrity Arrivals on Monday

The Met Gala, the exclusive star-studded fundraiser and one of fashion’s most-anticipated events of the year, has arrived, and fans can get a front-row seat to the action right here.

Celebrity arrivals and their incredible outfits are arguably the highlight of the evening, with fashion lovers hoping to catch a glimpse of celebs posing on the steps that lead into the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Where can you watch the 2023 Met Gala as A-listers arrive on Monday, May 1? Follow along beginning at 5 p.m. CST on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on the following platforms for the latest on Met Gala arrivals, best and worst looks, celebrity interviews, and more:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a high-profile fundraiser event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The event usually marks the debut of the institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

Each year, the charity event rakes in “eight-figure sums,” Vogue says.

What is the Met Gala’s theme?

The year’s star-studded event is all about iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and the dress code is “in honor of Karl.”

Andrew Bolton, the institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, will examine Lagerfeld’s work throughout the decades it spans. Lagerfeld worked with major brands such as Balmain and Chanel. Bolton’s curated exhibit will feature more than 150 pieces, with some being accompanied by Lagerfeld’s original sketches.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Peacock

Go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Roku

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button.



OR



OR Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 4114 and select Live TV.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Samsung TV Plus

Navigate to the "All Channels" portion of your television, connected website or mobile device. Click here to view online.

Click on "Local News" and navigate to NBC Chicago News.

How to Find NBC Chicago News on Xumo Play