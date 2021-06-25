Where to Watch 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks in Chicago Suburbs

Many of Chicago's suburbs are celebrating the state's reopening with the return of July 4 fireworks displays and Fourth of July celebration. Find where to watch Fourth of July fireworks near you in the list below.

This list will continue to be updated.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cook County:

Arlington Heights:

On July 3, you can watch fireworks at Arlington Park.

For most information click here.

Bridgeview:

Bridgeview Park District fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

For more information click here.

Evanston:

Evanston's fireworks show was canceled, but they are holding a virtual celebration.

For more information click here.

Glencoe:

In lieu of a July 4 fireworks show, Glencoe welcomes everyone to the “Summer’s Last Blast” event on Friday, Sept. 3 featuring live music by The Empty Pockets and a fireworks show at Lakefront Park.

For more information click here.

Schaumburg:

Schaumburg fireworks will be launched after games at Boomer Stadium on July 3 and 4.

For more information click here.

Lake County:

Lake Zurich:

After its family day celebration, visitors can watch the fireworks in Lake Zurich over the lake around 9:15 p.m. at Paulus Park.

For more information click here.

Zion:

The fireworks show has been canceled due to current COVID-19 guidelines and event planning necessities. However, they hope to have a fireworks show later this summer that would give the community an opportunity to come together safely.

For more information click here.

Lake Forest:

Lake Forest fireworks are scheduled at 9:31 p.m. on July 4 at Deerpath Community Park.

For more information click here.

Waukegan:

Fireworks in Waukegan will be launched at 9 p.m. at Waukegan Harbor & Marina.

For more information click here.

Deerfield:

Fireworks in Deerfield will be launched on July 3 at Brickyards Park.

For more information click here.

Round Lake:

Round Lake fireworks will be launched at Round Lake Area Park District on July 3.

For more information click here.

Mchenry County:

Crystal Lake:

As a part of the Lakeside Festival, Crystal Lake fireworks will be displayed at the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park on July 4.

For more information click here.

Huntley:

Huntley fireworks will be displayed at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

For more information click here.

Lake in the Hills:

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Meadowdale Park/Shopping Center.

For more information click here.

Woodstock:

Fireworks will begin at dusk at Emricson Park.

For more information click here.

Kane County:

Aurora:

Independence Day Fireworks display will be on Friday, July 2, in downtown Aurora.

For more information click here.

Batavia:

July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks will be at Engstrom Park.

For more information click here.

Elgin:

Elgin is presenting a Fourth of July fireworks display at Festival Park on July 4 between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Dekalb County:

Dekalb:

Dekalb fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Hopkins Park on July 4.

For more information click here.

DuPage County:

Elk Grove:

Elk Grove will host a fireworks display on July 4 at Elk Grove Park.

For more information click here

Naperville:

Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 at Frontier Park in south Naperville.

For more information click here.

Downers Grove:

Downers Grove will host a July 4 firework display at 75th Street and Lemont Road at 9:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Glen Ellyn:

Glen Ellyn's fireworks display will be held at Lake Ellyn on July 4.

For more information click here.

Wheaton

Wheaton will display their firework show at Graf Park on July 3.

For more information click here.

LaSalle County:

Ottawa:

The fireworks show will return to Ottawa Township High School on July 4. They can also be seen along the Illinois and Fox rivers. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. On July 3, Skydive Chicago will offer their firework show beginning at dusk.

For more information click here and here.

Kendall County:

Oswego:

On July 4, the firework display can be watched from Prairie Point Park at 9 p.m.

For more information click here.

Yorkville:

Fireworks begin at dusk and will be shot off near the corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Pkwy.

For more information click here.

Grundy County:

Morris:

The Grundy County Fair will host its firework show on July 3.

For more information click here.

Will County:

New Lenox:

The firework display will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Village Commons.

For more information click here.

Lockport:

Independence Day fireworks will be launched around 8:30 p.m. on July 3 at Dellwood Park.

For more information click here

Romeoville:

There will be three simultaneous shows at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. They will be located at Lukancic, Volunteer Park and Discovery Park.

For more information click here.

Mokena:

The 4th of July fireworks begin at dusk on July 4. The display will be seen from the Ozinga Bros. property, just north of the Hickory Creek Metra lot.

For more information click here.

Joliet:

Joliet will have its 4th of July fireworks show at Joliet Junior College's main campus off Houbolt Road. The show begins at dusk.

For more information click here.

Kankakee County:

Kankakee: