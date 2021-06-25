Fourth of July fireworks

Where to Watch 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks in Chicago Suburbs

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks near you in Chicago's suburbs.

56493441JWW013_Celebration
Getty Images

Many of Chicago's suburbs are celebrating the state's reopening with the return of July 4 fireworks displays and Fourth of July celebration. Find where to watch Fourth of July fireworks near you in the list below.

This list will continue to be updated. 

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Cook County:

Arlington Heights: 

Bridgeview:

Evanston:

Glencoe:

  • In lieu of a July 4 fireworks show, Glencoe welcomes everyone to the “Summer’s Last Blast” event on Friday, Sept. 3 featuring live music by The Empty Pockets and a fireworks show at Lakefront Park. 
  • For more information click here.

Schaumburg: 

Lake County: 

Lake Zurich:

  • After its family day celebration, visitors can watch the fireworks in Lake Zurich over the lake around 9:15 p.m. at Paulus Park.
  • For more information click here.

Zion:

  • The fireworks show has been canceled due to current COVID-19 guidelines and event planning necessities. However, they hope to have a fireworks show later this summer that would give the community an opportunity to come together safely. 
  • For more information click here.

Lake Forest:

Waukegan:

Deerfield: 

Round Lake: 

Mchenry County: 

Crystal Lake:

  • As a part of the Lakeside Festival, Crystal Lake fireworks will be displayed at the Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park on July 4. 
  • For more information click here.

Huntley:

  • Huntley fireworks will be displayed at Deicke Park at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. 
  • For more information click here.

Lake in the Hills: 

  • Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Meadowdale Park/Shopping Center.
  • For more information click here.

Woodstock: 

  • Fireworks will begin at dusk at Emricson Park.
  • For more information click here.

Kane County:

Aurora: 

Batavia:  

  • July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks will be at Engstrom Park. 
  • For more information click here.

Elgin: 

Dekalb County: 

Dekalb:

DuPage County: 

Elk Grove:

Naperville:

  • Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 at Frontier Park in south Naperville.  
  • For more information click here

Downers Grove: 

  • Downers Grove will host a July 4 firework display at 75th Street and Lemont Road at 9:30 p.m. 
  • For more information click here.

Glen Ellyn:

Wheaton 

  • Wheaton will display their firework show at Graf Park on July 3. 
  • For more information click here.

LaSalle County:

Ottawa: 

  • The fireworks show will return to Ottawa Township High School on July 4. They can also be seen along the Illinois and Fox rivers. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. On July 3, Skydive Chicago will offer their firework show beginning at dusk.
  • For more information click here and here.

Kendall County:

Oswego: 

  • On July 4, the firework display can be watched from Prairie Point Park at 9 p.m. 
  • For more information click here.

Yorkville:

  • Fireworks begin at dusk and will be shot off near the corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Pkwy. 
  • For more information click here.

Grundy County:

Morris:

  • The Grundy County Fair will host its firework show on July 3. 
  • For more information click here.

Will County: 

New Lenox: 

  • The firework display will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Village Commons. 
  • For more information click here.

Lockport: 

  • Independence Day fireworks will be launched around 8:30 p.m. on July 3 at Dellwood Park. 
  • For more information click here 

Romeoville:

  • There will be three simultaneous shows at 9:30 p.m. on July 3. They will be located at Lukancic, Volunteer Park and Discovery Park.
  • For more information click here.

Mokena:

  • The 4th of July fireworks begin at dusk on July 4. The display will be seen from the Ozinga Bros. property, just north of the Hickory Creek Metra lot.  
  • For more information click here.

Joliet:

  • Joliet will have its 4th of July fireworks show at Joliet Junior College's main campus off Houbolt Road. The show begins at dusk. 
  • For more information click here.

Kankakee County: 

Kankakee:

This article tagged under:

Fourth of July fireworkschicago fourth of july weekendFireworks Chicagofirework show
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us