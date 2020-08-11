chicago park district

Where to See Free Drive-in Movies in Chicago Parks

The Chicago Park District announced it is expanding its Movies in the Park series to include multiple drive-ins.

By Molly Walsh

<b>Catch a Movie at the Drive-in</b>
Pexels/CC

Free drive-in movie screenings will start in multiple park locations citywide starting Aug. 11.

The Chicago Park District announced it is expanding its Movies in the Park series to include multiple drive-ins. The free, drive-in movie series is part of the 20th season of Movies in the Parks, which features outdoor movie screenings every weekday through Sept. 11, according to a press release.

The new drive-in screenings will take place every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 27 and be located in multiple park parking lots. Each park will close at 4 p.m. to allow set-up for the screenings before movie-goers can enter at 7 p.m.

Online pre-registation will be required for each events and is available one week prior to the screening. 40-60 cars will be allowed into each screening depending on the size of the parking lot as well as its accessibility and layout, according to the park district.

The Chicago Park District said guests are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles after parking and throughout the duration of the event. Patrons who need to leave their vehicles will be required to wear a face covering at all times.

Drive-in movie schedule:

August 11

August 13

August 18

August 20

August 25

August 27

chicago park districtsocial distanceMovies in the Parks
