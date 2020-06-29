Where to See Fireworks This Independence Day

Many Independence Day firework shows were cancelled due to corornavirus concerns, but some remain ready to go.

Here is a list of places to view fireworks this July 4 in the Chicago Area:

Illinois

Bridgeview fireworks: 7000 S. Harlem Ave.

9:15 p.m., July 3

Seatgeek Stadium

Drive-up fireworks can be viewed for free in the parking lot

Elk Grove Village fireworks

9:30 p.m., July 4

As fireworks are displayed in the sky, residents can tune into 93.7 The River to hear the fireworks soundtrack.

Due to concerns for the coronavirus, no gatherings will take place.

Evanston virtual firework display

8 p.m., July 4

The day-long celebration can be viewed on the Evanston Fourth of July Association's Facebook page or at www.evanston4th.org

Joliet's 74th Annual July 4th Celebration: 3000 W. Jefferson St.

Dusk, July 4

ATI Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium

Due to coronavirus concerns, spectators will not be allowed to view the firework display from inside the stadium this year.

Naperville July 4 Fireworks: 3380 Cedar Glade Dr.

9:30 - 10 p.m., July 4

Frontier Sports Complex

Parking will be available at the 906 parking spaces at the complex or at Neuqua Valley High School.

Orland Park fireworks: 15600 West Ave.

9:30 p.m., July 4

Centennial Park

Only vehicles with a current Village of Orland Park sticker will be allowed to park at Centennial Park, Centennial Park West or the 159th Street Metra station.

Oswego's Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display: 4120 Plainfield Rd.

9 p.m., July 4

Prairie Point Park

Spectators will be required to use social distancing measures when viewing the fireworks.

Romeoville's July Fourth Fireworks: 1100 Murphy Dr.; 725 Normantown Rd.; 300 S. Highpoint Dr.

9:30 p.m., July 3

Volunteer Park, Lukancic Middle School, Discovery Park

Due to coronavirus concerns, attendance is restricted at all locations, so viewers are encouraged to view from their homes.

Shaumburg Boomers fireworks: 1999 S. Springingsuth Rd.

9:30 p.m., July 3-4

Boomers Stadium

As of now, all tickets are sold out for both firework shows.

Spring Grove 4th of July Fireworks: 909 English Prairie Rd.

6-10 p.m., July 4

Richardson Adventure Farm

Admission will be $20 per car, and people are encouraged to remain in vehicles or bring chairs to sit immediately next to vehicles.

Yorkville Fourth of July Celebration

Dusk, July 4

Corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Pkwy.

Spectators are encouraged to view from their homes or vehicles from a distance.

Indiana

East Chicago fireworks

5-10 p.m., July 3

Viewing available only from homes

Gary fireworks: 1 Stadium Plaza

Dusk, July 3

Railcats Stadium

Tailgate viewing is $30 per vehicle, but tickets are also available for the evening-long festival

Hammond fireworks

9-10 p.m., July 4

Firework displays will go off at three local high schools and a middle school, but viewing is not allowed at these locations. Spectators must view from their homes.