Where to See a Holiday Light Show Before the Season Ends

There's still time to see a holiday light show before the season comes to an end and 2021 begins.

Throughout the Chicago area, many light shows have found a way to bring holiday performances while social distancing and maintaining health mitigations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's where to catch a light show in the area:

Lincoln Park: ZooLights

Lincoln Park Zoo announced the facility will remain open throughout December for Zoolights and close staring Jan. 4, 2021.

In its 26th annual event, ZooLights opened to Chicago on Nov. 20 for $5 a person. The event continues to run nearly every day starting at 4 p.m until Jan. 3, 2021.

The last day the holiday experience will be free of charge is Dec. 29.

Lincoln Park Zoo

"ZooLights will feature hundreds of luminous displays and incredible seasonal activities, all under the glow of millions of illuminated lights, plus reduced capacity admission to keep your family safe," the zoo's website reads.

All holiday events will have limited reservations or tickets available, the zoo said. Tickets are available at lpz.eventbrite.com.

Merchandise Mart: Art on theMART Digital Show

Though live performances were put to a halt this year due to the coronavirus, Chicagoans can still see a show along the river on Wacker Dr. between Wells and Lake St.

Art on theMART features 25-story-tall colorful videos on the front of the Merchandise Mart, which people can view free of charge each night at 7 p.m.

Though tickets are not required, all visitors are required to wear face coverings and comply with social distancing regulations. Based on the City of Chicago's COVID-19 guidelines, no more than 100 people can be on the Riverwalk jetty.

According to the website, Art on theMART is the largest permanent digital art projection in the world.

Lisle: Illumination at the Morton Arboretum

The annual Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum walk-through light show will be reimagined this winter due to coronavirus precautions.

The 30 to 40 minute-long light show will incorporate a new drive-through experience featuring color, light and music, according to the Morton Arboretum.

This winter, the show will remain open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, along with allowing visitors Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Tickets are $39 for members per car on a "peak night" and $29 on a standard night. Guests can expect to pay $49 per car on a peak night and $39 on a standard night.

Tickets can be purchased for members here and guests here.

Elmhurst: Olaf's Winter Spectacular Light Show

"Olaf's Winter Spectacular," the free light and Disney musical show at an Elmhurst home, continues this week.

Disney's Frozen characters Olaf and Sven can be heard from 760 Hillside Ave. in Elmhurst. Vehicles are able to park outside the brightly lit front lawn and tune into a local radio station to hear a custom holiday performance.

The light show can be enjoyed on the half hour mark beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. for about 15 minutes.

Northbrook: Let It Shine Light Show

Visit Northbrook Court this December for the Let It Shine drive-through to enjoy a holiday light show from the car.

The light show is open 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Let It Shine will be closed Christmas day.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, costing $29.99 on weekdays and $39.99 on weekends with a fast pass price available. The ticket also gives exclusive deals at locations like Aveda, California Pizza Kitchen and Crate and Barrel, among others.

For tickets to Let It Shine, click here.

Pingree Grove: Goebbert's Christmas Light Show

Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove opened Chrsitmas Light Show 2020 for a drive-through holiday experience.

The light show will run through Jan. 3, 2021 every night, except Mondays. Cars can drive through Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., along with Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

For a single-family vehicle, a ticket costs $20. For a limo, shuttle bus or "large vehicle," a ticket costs $50.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Campton: Larsen Christmas Lights Show

Chicago-area residents are waiting for up to 45 minutes to see a holiday light show at a suburban Campton home.

Larsen Christmas Lights Show, located at 42W891 Beith Rd. near St. Charles, will run performances through Jan. 3, 2021.

The home hosts the light shows Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more to do around the Chicago area this holiday season, click here.