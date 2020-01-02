Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Chicago

Instead of pitching your live Christmas tree to the curb, recycle it at one of 25 Chicago parks between Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, the city encourages.
Chicago's annual Christmas tree recycling program accepts live trees without flocking (i.e. synthetic powder), tinsel, ornaments, lights and stands. Garland and wreaths aren't accepted.
The city turns the recycled trees into mulch, which then gets used to "protect and nourish plants and soil" at Chicago parks. Residents can snag free mulch on a first-come, first-served basis starting Jan. 6 at the following parks: Lincoln Park, Margate Park, Mt. Greenwood Park, North Park Village, Warren Park and the Forestry Site (addresses below).
More than 17,000 trees were composted last year through the city's program, the park district said.
Chicago tree recycling locations are below:
- Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.
- Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.
- Forestry Site*, 900 E. 103rd St.
- Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.
- Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.
- Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.
- Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.
- Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.
- Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.
- Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.
- Lincoln Park*, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East of Cannon Dr.)
- Margate Park*, 4921 N. Marine Dr.
- Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.
- McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.
- Mt. Greenwood Park*, 3721 W. 111th St.
- North Park Village*, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
- Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.
- Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.
- Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.
- Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L
- Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.
- Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland
- Warren Park*, 6601 N. Western Ave.
- Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.
- West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton