Where to Get the Monkeypox Vaccine in Chicago This Weekend

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Illinois has some of the highest monkeypox case counts in the country, the Chicago Department of Public Health Wednesday announced that 2,000 JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine appointments will be available in the city this weekend.

According to CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, the majority of Illinois monkeypox cases are in Chicago.

"Our MPV vaccine supply continues to increase, and we are pleased to be opening up larger clinics to serve even more Chicagoans, while still working to vaccinate those at highest risk to help stop the spread,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady in a statement.

"CDPH has been working closely with healthcare providers, clinics, and community-based organizations who work with individuals disconnected from medical services to schedule vaccination appointments."

Close contacts, including household members with close physical contact or intimate partners, of someone diagnosed with MPV are prioritized for vaccination regardless of sex, gender or sexual orientation, Arwady said. In addition, the vaccine is available to gay or bisexual men and transgender persons 18 years of age and older who:

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or sex at a social or sexual venue, or sex in exchange for money or goods, AND

Have not previously been infected with MPV.

The following locations will offer the monkeypox vaccine by appointment:

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at CDPH MPV Vaccination Clinics at City College locations:

Kennedy King College (6301 S. Halsted St.); register at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/nktvn/ and use the voucher code 813MPV

Malcolm X College (1900 W. Jackson Blvd.); register at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/xudqs/ and use the voucher code 813MPV



Aug. 14 at the MPV Vaccination Clinic hosted by RUSH and UIC at the College of Nursing

MPV Vaccination Clinic, 845 S. Damen Ave., for Illinois residents. Register at uicort.setmore.com.

In addition, MPV vaccine appointments are now available up to six days per week at three CDPH STI Clinics around the city by visiting getvaxchi.chicago.gov.

To access remaining available appointments this week at CDPH STI Clinics, use the following codes:

Lakeview Clinic, use referral code f0969104

Austin Clinic, use referral code 2774ae3b

Roseland Clinic, use referral code fb1c220e

For more information about monkeypox, head here Chicago.gov/MPV.