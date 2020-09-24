Where to Get Free Flu Shots Across Chicago This Fall

Chicago residents can use an online portal to find free flu shots across the Chicago area beginning Monday.

The City of Chicago created a website this week to provide health information regarding the flu, including a way to search for free flu shots through Nov. 14.

The website also includes links to find flu medications, spot the differences between COVID-19 and the flu, top flu myths and updates on public health guidelines.

"The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting over 50 community flu clinics where Chicago residents can get their flu shot at no cost," the website read. "The vaccine is available to adults and children six months of age and older regardless of immigration status and ability to pay."

According to the website, insurance and ID card will not be required to receive a shot and walk-ins are welcome.

The Illinois Department of Public Health emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot Thursday, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that this season is more crucial than ever for people in Illinois to get flu shots.

“Flu and COVID-19 each can cause serious respiratory illness and co-infection could possibly lead to more severe illnesses, hospitalization and even death," Ezike said. "While a vaccine for COVID-19 is still in development, a vaccine for flu already exists and is your best protection against flu. The choice is yours, but I urge you to not risk co-infection of two potentially deadly viruses."

Anyone six months of age and older should get the seasonal flu vaccine, according to IDPH. Health officials said the vaccine is available as either a flu shot or a nasal spray this year.

IDPH warned that the flu comes on suddenly and can spread by coughing, sneezing or talking.

Here is a list of symptoms for both the flu and coronavirus provided by IDPH: