Where to Get COVID Booster Shots in the Chicago Area

Clinics and pharmacies across the Chicago area have begun offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all those eligible, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

So where and when can you get the additional vaccine dose, if eligible?

Chicago clinics began offering Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shots across the city beginning Monday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that the booster shots are free and available at hundreds of locations across the city, including at CDPH clinics and events.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster doses will be available at all CDPH pop-up clinics, including joint flu-COVID vaccination opportunities and Protect Chicago at Home events, health officials noted.

To find a Chicago clinic, click here.

DuPage County health officials announced that the vaccination clinic at the DuPage County Fairgrounds has re-opened and is solely offering Pfizer booster shots to those eligible.

The clinic is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-in appointments are available, officials noted.

In Kane County, all three coronavirus vaccine booster doses are being offered at the Kane Vax Hub at 501 N. Randall St. in Batavia. The clinic is open Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be scheduled here.

Walgreens said both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are available in stores nationwide as of Friday, though availability will vary by location.

Meanwhile, CVS Health announced that select pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations began offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations Friday, in addition to the previously authorized Pfizer COVID-19 booster.

According to the company more than 100 CVS locations across the Chicago area and 400 throughout Illinois will administer the doses.

Both pharmacy chains noted that eligible populations can now choose to receive a dose different from the one they received for their initial series, following new guidance from both the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

Walgreens said that while "it is recommended individuals receive the same product for their booster dose as they did for their primary series," if the original brand is not available or another brand is preferred, mixing and matching will be allowed.

In addition to previously-announced Pfizer vaccine booster shot eligibility, here's a look at who can now get the booster shots:

Moderna COVID-19 Booster Eligibility: Eligibility requirements for Moderna and Pfizer-BioTech booster doses are the same. Individuals must wait at least six months after they complete their initial mRNA COVID-19 primary vaccine series to receive their booster dose. Eligible individuals include: Individuals aged 65 and older. Long-term care facility residents ages 18 and older. Individuals aged 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals ages 18 – 49 should consider individual benefits and risks, according to CDC guidance. Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as healthcare and essential workers, based on their individual benefits and risks.

J&J COVID-19 Booster Eligibility: A single vaccine booster dose is recommended for individuals 18 and older who received a J&J primary dose at least 2 months after they receive their initial J&J primary vaccine dose.