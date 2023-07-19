Where to find top-ranked hot dogs in Chicago area this National Hot Dog Day

Chicagoans know hot dogs. So for National Hot Dog Day Wednesday, we collected a list of some of the top-ranked spots to nab a Chicago-style dog.

NBC Chicago relished the opportunity to look at recent rankings from eight different publications, including Bon Appetit, TripAdvisor, Chicago Parent, Eat This, Chicago Magazine, Thrillist and Time Out.

While each ranking was different, a number of establishments made multiple lists.

The following spots were listed at least twice in the eight best-of hot dog rankings we viewed:

The Wieners Circle: 2622 N. Clark St., Chicago Superdawg Drive-In: Multiple locations; 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, and 333 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling Gene & Jude’s: 2720 N. River Rd., River Grove Jimmy’s Red Hots: 4000 W. Grand Ave., Chicago Jim’s Original: Multiple Chicago locations; 1250 S. Union Ave. and 2775 N. Elston Ave. Redhot Ranch/35th Street Red Hots: Multiple Chicago locations; 500 W 35th St., 3057 N. Ashland Ave., 2449 W. Armitage Ave. Portillo's & Barnelli's Chicago: Multiple locations across Chicago and suburbs Original Chicago's Doghouse: 816 W Fullerton Ave., Chicago Byron’s Hot Dogs: Multiple Chicago locations; 1017 W. Irving Park Rd. and 1701 W. Lawrence Ave. Fatso’s Last Stand: Multiple Chicago locations; 2258 W. Chicago Ave. and 1982 N. Clybourn Ave. Flub A Dub Chub’s: 3021 N. Broadway, Chicago Kim and Carlos': 499 E. McFetridge Dr., Chicago

For a roundup of deals and discounts to celebrate National Hot Dog Day in Chicago, click here.