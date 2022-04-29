Where to Find the ‘Seinfeld' Food Truck Coming to Chicago and the Suburbs this Weekend

No soup for you -- but only because it won't be on the menu of the 'Seinfeld' Food Truck coming to the Chicago area this weekend.
What will be on the menu? Sitcom-themed snacks include muffins, pretzels, black and white cookies, Junior Mints, coffee cakes, Ring Dings, chocolate Babkas, Snickers and a big salad.
The truck will roll into the area Friday April 29 through Sunday May 1, making a stop in Chicago and Oakbrook. Here's the schedule:
Seinfeld Food Truck Friday in Chicago
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Jane Byrne Plaza, E. Tower Ct. between Michigan Ave. and Pearson St.
Seinfeld Food Truck Saturday in Chicago
- 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Jane Byrne Plaza, E. Tower Ct. between Michigan Ave. and Pearson St.
Seinfeld Food Truck Saturday in Oak Brook
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Oakbrook Center Mall next to Macy's, 1 Oakbrook Center
Fans in New York and Los Angeles already have gotten a taste of the sweets last week, and Chicago is next on the lineup. Dallas and San Francisco also will get paid visits in May.
Local
