Where to Find Seafood, Other Meat Alternatives During Lent 2023 in the Chicago Area

Lent, the 40-day period leading up to Easter Sunday, has begun and that means people across the Chicago area are seeking out meat alternatives for meals.

Lent is the annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter. It starts on Ash Wednesday, and its observance lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays. Lent ends this year on Thursday, April 6.

During lent, Christians give up things like habits or food and drink items. The tradition’s origins go back to Jesus’ 40 days of temptation in the desert.

During lent, many abstain from eating meat on specific days, including Fridays.

We've rounded up places around the Chicago area offering meat-free options this Lent.

Local

Bonefish Grill : On Fridays from February 24th through April 14th, Bonefish is offering a $20 Angler's Catch featuring fried cod, shrimp, and a side of coleslaw.

: On Fridays from February 24th through April 14th, Bonefish is offering a $20 Angler's Catch featuring fried cod, shrimp, and a side of coleslaw. Can't Believe It's Not Meat : This Hyde Park spot has a menu full of Lent friendly options, as all of their dishes are plant based.

: This Hyde Park spot has a menu full of Lent friendly options, as all of their dishes are plant based. Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar : This restaurant is offering a special Lent menu from 4-9 p.m. on Fridays. It features a fried whitefish sandwich, lobster roll, and more.

: This restaurant is offering a special Lent menu from 4-9 p.m. on Fridays. It features a fried whitefish sandwich, lobster roll, and more. Shaw's Crab House : This iconic Chicago restaurant is offering a $35 three-course lunch deal perfect for Lent. It features a cup of New England clam chowder, a fish entrée and dessert.

: This iconic Chicago restaurant is offering a $35 three-course lunch deal perfect for Lent. It features a cup of New England clam chowder, a fish entrée and dessert. Two Fish Crab Shack : This BYOB seafood boil restaurant is the perfect place to check out this Lent season, as their menu features a plethora of non-meat options in their specialty sauces. They offer a $15 boil bag special on Fridays.

: This BYOB seafood boil restaurant is the perfect place to check out this Lent season, as their menu features a plethora of non-meat options in their specialty sauces. They offer a $15 boil bag special on Fridays. Tree House Chicago: This bar and restaurant is offering a $16 fish and chips deal on Fridays for Lent.

Fast Food