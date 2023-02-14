Where to Find Heart-Shaped Pizza in the Chicago Area on Valentine's Day

Flowers? Check. Card? Check. Chocolates? Check.

...Heart-shaped pizza? Check plus.

Maybe you didn't have time to make a dinner reservation, or maybe you're not the romantic restaurant type. Either way, a heart-shaped pizza to share with your sweet someone -- or eat alone -- might just hit the spot this Valentine's Day.

Here are a few Chicago-area places where you can find one.

Lou Malnati's

For pizza purists, a deep-dish, heart-shaped pizza from Lou Malnati's might be the perfect gift. The heart-shaped pie is available in cheese, sausage and pepperoni at all Lou Malanti's locations, and to ship nationwide through Tastes of Chicago.

Barnaby's

For those in the suburbs, Barnaby's of Northbrook offers thin crust, heart-shaped pizzas with any toppings your little heart desires. Located at 960 Skokie Blvd.

Robert's Pizza & Dough Co.

Located in Streeterville, lovers or friends can enjoy a thin-crust, "artisanal" pizza in the shape of a heart, for dine-in or takeout. The restaurant is also offering a four-course Valentine's Day menu for two, for $125. Located at 465 N. McClurg Ct.

Bartoli's

Looking for love (or pizza) on the west side? Visit Bartoli's in West Town or Roscoe Village on Valentine's Day for a heart-shaped pie large enough to offer leftovers. Located at 658 Ashland Ave., and 1955 W. Addison St.

Giordano's

Impress your long-distance love with two, four or six heart-shaped, deep dish frozen pizzas, that serve two to three people each. Available for shipping nationwide.