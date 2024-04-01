Where to get free solar eclipse glasses in the Chicago area

Time is running out to get glasses for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

In the afternoon of April 8, people in dozens of cities will be able to look up into the sky and catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse. And while solar eclipse glasses will not be needed to safely view the eclipse from places inside the path of totality, they will be needed in dozens of other parts, including Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In Chicago, it will be a "partial solar eclipse," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. "Meaning you have to keep the glasses on throughout the duration, because the moon will not completely cover the sun's disk."

MORE: What time is the solar eclipse in Chicago and Illinois? A city-by-city breakdown

According to Jeanes, Chicago will see about 94% of the total solar eclipse.

As the total solar eclipse date quickly approaches, here's how to find expert-approved solar eclipse glasses, including where to get them for free.

Not all solar eclipse glasses are expert-approved

Experts suggest purchasing solar eclipse glasses through suppliers deemed "safe" by the American Astronomical Society.

The society's list offers links to "selected suppliers of solar viewers and filters that you can be confident are safe when used properly."

"These include companies and organizations with which members of the AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force have had good experience as well as other companies and organizations that have demonstrated to our satisfaction that the products they're selling meet the safety requirements of the ISO 12312-2 international standard," the list states.

The society notes, however, that its list is not exhaustive, and glasses not listed on the site could still be safe. They do not recommend using Amazon, eBay, Temu or other online marketplaces to find lowest-priced options.

MORE: 2024 Total Solar Eclipse interactive map: How much of the eclipse will you be able to see in Illinois? Find out here

"Before you buy a solar viewer or filter online, we recommend that you make sure that (1) the seller is identified on the site and (2) the seller is listed on this page," the society states.

According to Space.com, ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses must meet the following safety requirements:

No more than 0.00032 percent of the sun's light may be transmitted through the filters.

The filters must be free of any defects, such as scratches, bubbles and dents.

Handheld viewers must be large enough to cover both eyes.

Labels on the viewers (or packaging) must include the name of the manufacturer, instructions for safe use and warnings of the dangers of improper use.

Many locations of retail chains such as Meijer, Kroger and Lowe's are also selling glasses ahead of the eclipse, though customers are encouraged to ensure the glasses meet the above safety requirements.

Where to find free, expert-approved solar eclipse glasses

Several places in the Chicago area are offering free solar eclipse viewers and glasses. Here's a breakdown:

Warby Parker

The online and brick-and-mortar eyeglasses store will be giving away free solar eclipse glasses at all Warby Parker stores while supplies last.

According to Warby Parker, limited-edition, ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses will be available at all stores beginning Monday. Families are limited to two pairs, Warby Parker said.

MORE: 3 things experts say not to do during the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

"Our Customer Experience team will not be able to answer specific questions about the inventory levels of solar eclipse glasses at our stores, and we can’t guarantee that they will be available by the time you arrive," the glasses store said. "If we've run out of solar eclipse glasses by the time you arrive, we'll be able to provide you with an eclipse pinhole projector. With this projector, you can safely observe the solar eclipse through a projection," the store added.

Glasses will be offered through April 8.

Adler Planetarium

During the Planetarium's free outdoor "Eclipse Encounter '24" event, staff will host a variety of free outdoor activities, a post from the Planetarium said. The event will also feature "free solar viewer giveaways" while supplies last.

Libraries

Some libraries across the Chicago area may be holding events and giving away free glasses.

The Legler Regional branch in Budlong Woods at 115 S. Pulaski Rd. will be holding a Solar Eclipse Viewing event from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will offer solar filter glasses provided courtesy of the Adler Planetarium, the library said.

MyEyeDr.

Eye health services provider MyEyeDr. will be giving out free, expert-approved solar eclipse glasses at more than 400 locations across 20 states while supplies last, a spokesperson said.

Here's where you can find a location near you.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

In addition to launching special solar eclipse-themed ice cream flavors, the popular Midwest ice cream shop will give away free solar eclipse glasses with purchase beginning the week of April 5, according to a spokesperson.

Will regular sunglasses work?

According to the Adler Planetarium, viewing the solar eclipse without glasses can result in irreversible eye damage within seconds, and as your eyes lack the nerve endings to register pain as it's occurring, it'll be too late by the time you know.

Regular sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe to view the eclipse.

Outside of eclipse glasses, the following options described by the Illinois Department of Transportation also offer a safe way to see the event.

Solar filters: If you want to use a telescope, binoculars or camera, do not use them unprotected even if you have safe eclipse glasses. Consult the manufacturer for a proper filter to attach to your device.

If you want to use a telescope, binoculars or camera, do not use them unprotected even if you have safe eclipse glasses. Consult the manufacturer for a proper filter to attach to your device. Pinhole viewer: This is a simple, inexpensive way to indirectly view the eclipse. Just take two sheets of white paper (card stock is best) and poke a hole in the middle of one sheet. With your back to the sun, hold the sheet with the hole over the other sheet and adjust them until you see a dot of light. That's the sun! As the moon travels across the sun, a crescent will appear.

With the danger of irreversible eye damage present in the event of viewing the eclipse unprotected, it's critical to ensure that the solar eclipse glasses used are not counterfeit.

However, there's no real way to detect real glasses versus counterfeit ones just by looking at them.

"The glasses if they're counterfeit, they may appear fine, because maybe they're dark enough that you can that it appears like you can safely look at the sun. But what you don't know is are they letting through ultraviolet and infrared light. That's the thing that I would worry about the most," Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium said.

Detecting real vs. fake becomes even more challenging when companies tout unproven or inaccurate safety claims.

"Just be careful and don't just assume just because it says safe glasses that that they actually are because anyone can write that," she said.

What if you still have glasses from previous solar eclipses?

For those who still have glasses from the last solar eclipse, those could still be good. Nichols said they could still be usable.

"If folks have materials leftover from 2017, as long as those were legit and purchased from a legit vendor in 2017, you can just check it by shining a bright flashlight through it," she said. "Just make sure there's no pinholes or punctures or tears or rips or anything."

If you're not sure, Nichols said it's best to not risk it.

"When in doubt, throw it out. You don't want to take any chances with with your eyesight," she said.