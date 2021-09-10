Where to Find Free Drive-Thru Walgreens COVID Testing Near Chicago

Walgreens is offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at various locations across the Chicago area, as more businesses and venues require negative results for entry.

For people ages 3 and up, Walgreens provides contactless coronavirus testing at select locations around the city.

Here's how the process works, according to the company's website:

Complete a questionnaire Choose a location and time for the test Go to the location and stay in the vehicle with the window rolled up Show a confirmation email, valid ID and insurance card or voucher Perform a nasal swab yourself. Patients ages 3 to 18 will need a parent present while they self-administer the COVID test View test results on PWNHealth

To see a list of drive-thru locations nearby, click here and search your ZIP code.

Though test results can be returned within varying times depending on the laboratory, most are returned with 24 to 48 hours.

For both the Rapid Diagnostic Test and the Rapid Antigen Test, test results return between one to 24 hours, according to Walgreens.

Walgreens noted pharmacies do not provide walk-in COVID testing. Rather, all testing is performed from the vehicle window.

For more testing locations throughout Illinois, click here.

Those living within city perimeters can use options from the Chicago Department of Public Health's website: