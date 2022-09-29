Where to Find Free Coffee, Coffee Deals in The Chicago Area For National Coffee Day

Mornings are always better with coffee -- or rather, mornings are always better with free coffee.

And whether you take it black or with cream, decaf or with a shot of expresso, Thursday -- National Coffee Day -- is your lucky day.

Here's where you can score free coffee and coffee deals in the Chicago area in honor of the holiday.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through their DD Perks loyalty program Thursday.

Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea

On National Coffee Day, customers can get a free 12-oz. cup of a specialty craft coffee from the Fairgrounds Brew Bar with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is pulling out all the stops for National Coffee Day with its "King of Coffee" pop-up experience. The pop-up will serve free espresso and coffee smoothies from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Union Station.

Stan’s Donuts and Coffee

Customers can get a free small coffee or cold brew when they order through the shop's app Saturday.

Intelligentsia

Slow & Low will have tasting pop ups Friday and Saturday around the Chicago area. Visitors can the chance to try the brand's Coffee Old-Fashioned, a drink made in partnership with the city's own Intelligentsia Coffee.

Krispy Kreme

It’s not just free coffee customers can walk home with at Krispy Kreme — the chain is also offering a free doughnut for its reward members. Non-members can still grab a free iced or hot brewed coffee Thursday with no purchase necessary.

Panera

Panera is offering new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers two months of free membership, while existing Sip Club members can receive $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies Thursday.

Barnes & Noble

Customers can snag a free tall hot or iced coffee with a purchase of any baked item Thursday.

Peet’s

Peet's will serve a free small drip coffee with any purchase Thursday. On top of that, the shop will run 20%-off promotions on beans, K-cup pods and capsules Thursday through Sunday in stores and online.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s doesn’t have a deal particular to National Coffee Day, but the fast-food franchise is offering $1 hot or iced coffee through the end of the year when customers order through their app.