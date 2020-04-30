coronavirus illinois

Where to Find Coronavirus Testing Sites in Every Region of Illinois

The state of Illinois has increased its public testing sites by 65 since last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The state of Illinois has increased the number of public testing sites to 177 across the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday, up from 112 sites last week and available in every region of the state.

Here is the number of sites located in each area, broken down by Illinois Department of Public Health region:

  • 19 sites in the Rockford Region
  • 9 sites in the Peoria Region
  • 8 sites in the Springfield Region
  • 5 sites in the Edwardsville Region
  • 33 sites in the Marion Region
  • 10 sites in the Champaign Region

In Cook and the collar counties:

  • 41 sites in the City of Chicago
  • 22 sites in the Southwest Suburbs
  • 8 sites in the West Suburbs
  • 11 sites in the Northwest Suburbs
  • 11 sites in the North Suburbs

Pritzker noted more partner hospitals, clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers continue to come online.

"And I’m proud to announce that we will be adding two new drive-through testing locations, bringing our state-run drive-through facilities to seven," Pritzker said in his prepared remarks Thursday.

For a full list of state-run coronavirus testing sites in Illinois, click here.

