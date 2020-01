Where to Find a Warming Center in the Chicago Area

With temperatures expected to potentially drop to dangerous levels in the coming days, several warming centers have been set up across the Chicago area.

Here is a full list of Cook County warming centers to protect yourself:

Berwyn - Library

2701 S. Harlem Ave.

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Berwyn - Freedom Park

3701 S. Scoville Ave.

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bloom - Chicago Heights

425 S. Halsted St.

Monday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bremen

16361 S. Kedzie Parkway

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Calumet

12633 Ashland Ave.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Transportation is available. Call 708-388-6606

Cicero - Village Building

4949 W. Cermak Rd.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cicero - Library

5444 W. 34th St.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cicero - Community Center

2250 S. 49th Ave.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elk Grove

2400 S. Arlington Heights Rd.

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hanover - Senior Center

240 S. IL Route 59

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Transportation is available only within the township. It costs $1 donation for each ride. Call 630-483-5600

Lemont - Township Offices

1115 Warner Ave.

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Transportation is available. Call (630) 257-2522

Lemont - Community Center

16300 Alba St.

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Transportation is available. Call 630-257-2522

Leyden

2620 N. Mannheim Rd.

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. to noon

Maine

1700 Ballard Rd.

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Niles

5255 Lincoln Ave.

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Norwood Park

7833 W. Lawrence Ave.

Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oak Park

130 S. Oak Park Ave.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Transportation is available for residents 60 years old and older, and adults 18-59 years old with a disability. Call: 708-383-4806.

Orland Park

14807 Ravinia Ave.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transportation is available for seniors 55 and older. Call: 708-403-4222

Palatine

721 Quentin Rd.

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Palos

1082 Roberts Rd.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Proviso

4565 W. Harrison St.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Transportation is available for seniors 60 and older. Please call 708-449-4300

Rich

22013 Governors Highway

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverside

27 Riverside Rd.

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schiller Park

9526 W. Irving Park Rd.

6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on nights when overnight low temperatures fall below 15 degrees.

Schaumburg

1 Illinois Blvd.

Monday - Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stickney

7745 S. Leamington Ave.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wheeling

1616 N. Arlington Hts. Rd.

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Worth

11601 S. Pulaski Road

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.