Where to Dine Outside in Chicago as Temperatures Warm

Looking for somewhere to dine outside in Chicago?

The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops. But with coronavirus restrictions still in effect as temperatures warm, where can you go?

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market

Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor

Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.

The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.

Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

Beatnik on the River: 180 N. Upper Wacker Dr.

BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.

Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.

Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.

Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.

Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.

Tzuco: 720 N. State St.

LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

For the full guide click here.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the following COVID-19 mitigation requirements remain in place regarding dining:

Indoor capacity at bars and restaurants limited to lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people per room

Six feet of distance must be maintained between parties indoors and outdoors

Indoor standing areas remain closed

Seating at bars and counters limited to four people per party indoors and outdoors

Maximum outdoor table size sits 10 people, with tables at least six feet apart

Outdoor social events limited to the lesser of 50% or 100 people

After a chance for scattered showers in the Chicago area this weekend, summer-like weather could be on the horizon.

On Monday, the area is expected to warm to an above-average high of 70 with partly cloudy skies, cooler by the lakefront. Temperatures could reach 80 by Tuesday, which is more typical of mid-June as opposed to April in Chicago.