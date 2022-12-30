From Fireworks to Shuffleboard: Where to Celebrate 2023 New Year's Eve in Chicago

And just like that, New Year's Eve is a day away.

While some will plan to stick around their home base to ring in the new year, others will hit the town -- and lucky for them, Chicago is one of the top ten places to spend the holiday, according to new ranking from Wallethub.

One of the biggest reasons The Windy City was crowned a top NYE destination to close out 2022 and welcome 2023 is thanks to its food and entertainment, the study says. Chicago scored high in food and entertainment as a city with the most restaurants and nightlife per capita among the other locations that were ranked, coming in ahead of Los Angeles, Austin, Miami and Seattle.

Get There Safely: CTA, Metra Offering Free Rides on New Year's Eve

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

And that means there's no shortage of celebrations to choose from. Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website, compiled a list of the best New Year’s Eve events in the city. From a 1920s themed party, to a champagne toast at an adult arcade, to a yacht cruise along Lake Michigan, here's a roundup of some of those soirees.

2023 Chicago New Year's Eve Party: Gatsby's House

This 1920s-themed party at The Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Millennium Park begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and includes a DJ, Hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, two spacious ballrooms to mingle among and more.

Tickets start at $125.

2023 Chicago New Year's Eve Cruise: The Midnight Kiss

Chicagoans can welcome in the new year on Lake Michigan. The yacht party offers unlimited drinks and a three-course dinner buffet while cruising along scenic skyline vistas. And, yes, the yacht is fully heated.

Tickets start at $295.

Near Year on the Pier 2023

If you're looking to get up close and personal with the fireworks at midnight, Navy Pier's annual celebration at the Aon Grand Ballroom may be your best bet.

The evening includes live music, passed appetizers, drinks and of course, a fireworks show at midnight.

Tickets start at $110.

New Year's Eve at Headquarters Beercade

Headquarters Beercade at 213 W. Institute Pl. will host an evening filled with unlimited arcade gameplay, accompanied by a live DJ, complimentary appetizers and a midnight toast.

Tickets start at $10.

New Year's Eve Comedy Countdown Show at Laugh Factory

Laugh Factory, 3175 N. Broadway, will send 2022 off with a late-night comedy showcase, featuring a lineup of local stand-up acts and a complimentary glass of champagne.

Tickets start at $55.

The Royal Palms Chicago New Year's Eve Flamingo Formal

Don your black, white and pink sweaters and "take inspiration from Florida retirement communities at this shuffleboard club soirée," to ring in the new year at the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Wicker Park.

Wristbands for unlimited drinks begin at $100.

New Year’s Eve 2023: Kicks & Confetti Ball

This Time Out Market Chicago celebration asks that you wear your "flyest kicks" at their New Year's Eve bash in the heart of Fulton Market. The evening includes food, an all-inclusive drink package, live DJs and more.

Ticket begin at $40.

Point & Feather New Years Eve Party

New Years Eve at this lounge in downtown Chicago includes, darts, pool tables, appetizers, drinks and more.

Tickets begin at $99.

New Years Eve 2023 at The Drake Hotel

One of the longest running New Years Eve parties in the city, the 22nd annual Chicago Scene New Years Eve Party at the Drake Hotel includes six ballrooms with entertainment, balloon drops, appetizers, drink packages and more.

Tickets begin at $179, but according to Eventbrite are "almost sold out."

A Very Chicago New Year

Spending New Years Eve at home? Countdown to midnight with NBC Chicago.

NBC Chicago will ring in the new year with a star-studded special, "A Very Chicago New Year," beginning at 11:08 p.m. on NBC Chicago.

The hour-long kick off to 2023 will include musical performances by Smashing Pumpkins legend and Chicago native Billy Corgan, rock band Everclear and Chicago blues artist Wayne Baker Brooks. Corgan will perform hits from his very own Madame ZuZu’s Teashop in Highland Park.

Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall from Chicago Today will return as hosts alongside NBC 5 News Today anchors Michelle Relerford and JC Navarrete. The program will give viewers a front row seat to the hottest parties across the city and suburbs, including Pizzeria Portofino, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary and The Ivy in Wheaton.

Here's how to watch.