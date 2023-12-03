These Christmas tree farms in the Chicago area are still open for the season

It's the most festive time of year - when Christmas lights illuminate in the night, holiday music fills the air and trees are decorated for all to see.

If you have yet to buy a Christmas tree for whatever reason, you still have some time.

But the days are numbered, and some tree farms have closed up shop ahead of Christmas.

You can still cut your own tree at a few places, though many are only offering pre-cut trees for the remainder of the season.

Here are a number of Christmas tree farms still open for the holidays:

Abbey's Farms - Aurora

Visitors can browse through fields filled with pine and spruce trees or take home pre-cut fir trees. Other holiday goodies, such as wreaths and garlands, are available for purchase.

The farm, located at 2855 Hart Rd. in Aurora, is open for the season through Dec. 23. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

Richardson Adventure Farm – Spring Grove

While cut-your-own trees were available from Nov. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 3, that won't be the case starting Monday.

If you’re still looking for a tree, pre-cut trees are being sold through Sunday, Dec. 10. Wreaths, garland, donuts, fudge and gifts are available as well.

The farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anderson Tree Farm - Plainfield

Those in the market for Norway spruce, Colorado spruce or white pine trees can head to Anderson Tree Farm. Pricing for cut-your-own trees varies, while pre-cut Fraser firs range anywhere from $65 to $200.

The farm provides free shake-and-wrap services and offers visitors complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn.

Camelot Christmas Tree Farm - DeKalb

Camelot Christmas Tree Farm offers many options including Fraser firs, Scotch pines, blue spruces and more. Visitors can escape the cold by warming up with free cookies and hot chocolate in a heated shed.

The farm is open from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Williams Tree Farm - Rockton

Situated in the village of Rockton in Winnebago County, Williams Tree Farm is somewhere you can stop cut-your-own trees, greens, a gift shop and more.

Along with a large selection of wreaths, you can purchase specialty greens, square wreaths, candy canes, crosses, other shapes and more.

Pricing is available on the farm’s website. The farm's hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Dudeck's Pine Country - Rolling Prairie, Indiana

A longtime staple in Rolling Prairie, Dudeck’s Pine Country will stop offering u-cut trees starting Monday.

However, pre-cut trees will still be available for the rest of the season. For families looking for some holiday fun, Santa and horse-drawn wagons will be on site the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10.