Where new speed cameras will start catching drivers in Chicago: Full list

Sixteen new cameras stationed around Chicago are about to start capturing speeding drivers in new locations.
The cameras, which will begin notifying drivers who travel more than five miles over the speed limit starting Tuesday, will be stationed across neighborhoods like Edgewater, West Town, Auburn Gresham and more.
Warning notices without fines will last for the first 30 days, followed by a 14-day blackout period. Then, $35 fines for any driver exceeding the speed limit by six miles per hour, and $100 for exceeding 10 miles per hour.
Here's the full list of cameras and safety zones:
- 1455 W Grand Ave – Bickerdike Square Park
- 2716 W Logan Blvd – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School
- 2310 E 103rd St – Trumbull Park
- 2728 S Archer Ave – Palmisano Park
- 3510 W 55th St – Senka Park
- 8740 S Vincennes St – Mahalia Jackson High School
- 1341 W Jackson Blvd – Skinner Park
- 3665 N Austin Ave – Ole A. Thorp Elementary Scholastic Academy
- 5059 N Damen Ave – Winnemac Park
- 6824 W Foster Ave – John W. Garvy Elementary School
- 220 W Fullerton Ave – Lincoln Park
- 5432 N Central Ave – James B. Farnsworth Elementary School
- 4118 N Ashland Ave – Lake View High School
- 4714 N Ashland Ave – Chase Park
- 5857 N Broadway – Broadway Armory Park
- 7115 N Sheridan Rd – Loyola Park
Officials said additional cameras will be added to the network throughout the year.
According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, in 2023 68% of Chicago traffic fatalities involved drivers traveling at high speeds. The automated cameras are located near schools and parks as part of the city's children's safety zone program.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.