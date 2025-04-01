Where new speed cameras will start catching drivers in Chicago: Full list

Sixteen new cameras stationed around Chicago are about to start capturing speeding drivers in new locations.

The cameras, which will begin notifying drivers who travel more than five miles over the speed limit starting Tuesday, will be stationed across neighborhoods like Edgewater, West Town, Auburn Gresham and more.

Warning notices without fines will last for the first 30 days, followed by a 14-day blackout period. Then, $35 fines for any driver exceeding the speed limit by six miles per hour, and $100 for exceeding 10 miles per hour.

Here's the full list of cameras and safety zones:

1455 W Grand Ave – Bickerdike Square Park

2716 W Logan Blvd – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School

2310 E 103rd St – Trumbull Park

2728 S Archer Ave – Palmisano Park

3510 W 55th St – Senka Park

8740 S Vincennes St – Mahalia Jackson High School

1341 W Jackson Blvd – Skinner Park

3665 N Austin Ave – Ole A. Thorp Elementary Scholastic Academy

5059 N Damen Ave – Winnemac Park

6824 W Foster Ave – John W. Garvy Elementary School

220 W Fullerton Ave – Lincoln Park

5432 N Central Ave – James B. Farnsworth Elementary School

4118 N Ashland Ave – Lake View High School

4714 N Ashland Ave – Chase Park

5857 N Broadway – Broadway Armory Park

7115 N Sheridan Rd – Loyola Park

Officials said additional cameras will be added to the network throughout the year.

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, in 2023 68% of Chicago traffic fatalities involved drivers traveling at high speeds. The automated cameras are located near schools and parks as part of the city's children's safety zone program.