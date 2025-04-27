Where is your refund? Here's how to find it using the Illinois refund tracker

When will you receive your tax refund in Illinois this year?

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, the state is processing more tax returns now than it did at the same time last year.

The department urged those wondering about the status of their refunds to use the state's Where's My Refund? link or visit MyTax Illinois to make payments and fulfill other needs.

The Where's My Refund page will allow users to check if their return was received, if it is being processed or has completed processing, when refunds will be direct deposited or mailed, if a return did not result in a refund or if a notice was sent about a change to the refund.

If you file your tax return electronically, the IRS says it should take 21 days or less to receive your refund. Those estimates came before the recent layoffs, however.

If you choose to receive your refund with direct deposit, it should shorten the amount of time it takes to receive your refund. If you file a paper return, the refund could take four weeks or more, and if your return requires amendments or corrections, it could take longer.

The IRS cautions taxpayers not to rely on receiving a refund by a certain date, especially when making major purchases or paying bills.

Taxpayers can use the online tool Where’s My Refund? to check the status of their income tax refund within 24 hours of e-filing and generally within four weeks of filing a paper return.

Information related to this tool is updated once daily, overnight. To access the status of your refund, you’ll need:

