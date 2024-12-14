Where is the Home Alone house located? What to know about the iconic Chicago-area home

As Christmas approaches with the Chicago-area in the middle of the holiday season, many local families turn on a Christmas movie with a deep connection to the region: Home Alone.

One red brick Georgian home in the North Shore, often called the "Home Alone" house, is famously known as the McAlister family's residence in the 1990 Christmas cult classic.

The famed residence, located at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka, doesn't open its doors to the public, but that hasn't stopped crowds from stopping at the house to snap pictures -- especially during the holidays.

The legendary mansion was placed on the market in late May and listed as "contingent" on Zillow just days later. The home was said to be "pending" on June 9 and then listed as "pending" once again on Aug. 30, according to Zillow.

The inside of the house doesn't look anything like the scenes from the movie -- and there's a reason for that.

The home was too small for all the crew members to fit inside, so the interior scenes were actually shot at the shuttered New Trier Township High School. Plus, the home underwent a major renovation in the past decade.

While you can't go inside nowadays, there was a rare opportunity in recent years.

Reservations for a one-night stay were available through Airbnb just ahead of Christmas in 2021, and unsurprisingly, they sold out quickly.

Renters were able to enjoy the family house as they knew it - filled with Christmas decorations, booby traps, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, Kevin's dad's after shave, 90s junk food, "Chicago's finest pizza" and more.