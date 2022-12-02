home alone

Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home

2021's Christmastime Airbnb listing offers a look at the inside the famous movie house

By Staff Reports

Sarah Crowley

It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb.

The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.

In 2021, the home's owner through Airbnb offered up to four guests the chance to stay inside Kevin McCallister's room at the famous movie home for one-night-only, complete with a large cheese pizza, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, holiday decorations and more.

While the experience isn't listed this year, you can get a peek of the inside through the photos below.

